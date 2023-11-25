I Know Wonka Is Coming Out, But Somehow I Didn’t Have Timothée Chalamet Singing The Oompa Loompa Song On My Bingo Card

Between notable movies like Dune and Little Women, I find Timothée Chalamet to be one of the most talented young actors of this generation. (Florence Pugh has even called him the Leonardo DiCaprio of our time !) So, of course, I’m following his next role, Wonka, which will have the actor portraying a young Willy Wonka before he starts his chocolate empire. However, while I know a lot about Wonka, I most certainly did not expect Chalamet to bust out the “Oompa Loompa” song at the movie’s premiere.

When the film premiered in Tokyo, Japan this week, Timothée Chalamet and Hugh Grant introduced it together. During their little speech, the actor leading the Wonka cast started singing the popular song from 1971’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory out of nowhere. Check it out:

A post shared by Variety (@variety) A photo posted by on

Ok, so not totally out of nowhere. Hugh Grant, who plays an Oompa Loompa in the movie, had the microphone and, he was sharing hopes that the audience would like Wonka before Chalamet started singing the song. The Notting Hill star offered the actor a major compliment, saying he’s “very good” in their movie before the Dune performer responded by breaking into song.

Chalamet is clearly not only a big fan of the original film, but he loves the 2005 Tim Burton movies starring Johnny Depp too. As he shared at the Tokyo premiere as well, per Variety , when he was 10, he watched the Depp movie, and he was pinching himself because if little Timmy knew where he was now, he “would’ve told you you were lying.”

Wonka (Image credit: Warner Bros.) Release Date: December 15, 2023

Directed By: Paul King

Written By: Simon Farnaby & Paul King

Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman, Hugh Grant, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Keegan-Michael Key, Matt Lucas

Rating: PG for some violence, mild language and thematic elements

Runtime: 112 minutes

Wonka will feature Timothée Chalamet singing as Willy Wonka, not unlike what Gene Wilder did in the 1971 adaptation of Roald Dahl’s book . However, as director Paul King previously told Total Film (via our sister site GamesRadar ), it’s “more like a movie with songs than a musical.” It’s yet to be seen whether Wonka will revive the “Oompa Loompa” song.

In Wonka, Chalamet’s Willy comes across an Oompa Loompa named Lofty, who looks to be perhaps the first of the orange creatures that the character ever meets. King previously worked with Grant while helming Paddington 2, and while revisiting the books he thought of casting Grant in the Oompa Loompa character because he’s the “most sarcastic shit” that he’s ever met.

Wonka premiered in Tokyo on Monday night ahead of its official premiere on the 2023 movie schedule on December 15. Chalamet wore a custom shiny lavender Prada jumpsuit that somewhat channeled the wrapper of a Wonka bar. Take a look:

A post shared by Timothée Chalamet (@tchalamet) A photo posted by on

Considering Timothée Chalamet’s fashion track record, I imagine this will be the first of many incredible outfits from the actor in anticipation of Wonka. The actor previously went viral on multiple occasions because of red carpet looks for movies like Dune alongside Zendaya or that time his fans caused a red carpet to shut down after he stepped out in a red hot jumpsuit for Bones & All. Is Wonka hysteria upon us?

Based on folks' reactions to moments like the Oompa Loompa one we've been talking about, I think the answer is yes. However, we'll find out for sure as Wonka gets ready to premiere in the United States next month.