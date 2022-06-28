2023 New Movie Release Dates: Full Schedule Of Upcoming Movies
The future of cinema comes in 2023.
For fans of costumed comic book crimefighters, intergalactic odysseys, old school action serials, and creepy cinematic classics, 2023 is going to be a very important year at the cinema. Admittedly, those types of stories can be found all the time, but they especially describe the movies coming next year.
Of course, there are more than just upcoming superhero movies (including new Marvel movies) to look forward to, as well as upcoming horror movies, too. Let's go through all of the 2023 new movie releases we have confirmed so far, starting in January.
January 2023 Movie Releases
Maybe Harold should call Kraven the Hunter for help if he becomes Distant from his Purple Crayon in January 2023.
Friday, January 13, 2023
Kraven the Hunter - Rating TBD - Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Russell Crowe
M3GAN - Rating TBD - Allison Williams, Kimberley Crossman
Friday, January 27, 2023
Distant - Rating TBD - Anthony Ramos, Naomi Scott
Harold and the Purple Crayon - Rating TBD - Zachary Levi, Zooey Deschanel
February 2023 Movie Releases
Will Ant-Man and the Wasp be there to save the day when there's a Knock at the Cabin in February 2023?
Friday, February 3, 2023
Knock at the Cabin - Rating TBD - Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff
Friday, February 10, 2023
It’s All Coming Back To Me - Rating TBD - Sam Heughan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas
What About Love - Rating TBD - Sharon Stone, Andy Garcia
Friday, February 17, 2023
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania - Rating TBD - Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly
Friday, February 24, 2023
Cocaine Bear - Rating TBD - Keri Russell, Ray Liotta, O'Shea Jackson Jr.
March 2023 Movie Releases
Scream 6's Ghostface would be no match against Aquaman and John Wick - even in a Haunted Mansion filled with Dungeons & Dragons - in March 2023.
Friday, March 3, 2023
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves - Rating TBD - Chris Pine, Justice Smith
Friday, March 10, 2023
Haunted Mansion - Rating TBD - Rosario Dawson, Owen Wilson
Friday, March 17, 2023
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom - Rating TBD - Jason Momoa, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
Friday, March 24, 2023
A Good Person - Rating TBD - Florence Pugh, Morgan Freeman
John Wick: Chapter 4 - Rating TBD - Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne
Friday, March 31, 2023
Scream 6 - Rating TBD - Courteney Cox, Jenna Ortega
April 2023 Movie Releases
Hopefully, it won't take a Wing and a Prayer to catch The Last Train to New York so you can see Chris Pratt play Mario in the Untitled Illumination Entertainment Project in April 2023.
Wednesday, April 5, 2023
On a Wing and a Prayer - Rating TBD - Dennis Quaid, Heather Graham
Friday, April 7, 2023
Heart of a Lion - Rating TBD - Forest Whitaker, Sonja Sohn
Untitled Illumination Entertainment Super Mario Project - Rating TBD - Chris Pratt, Charlie Day
Friday, April 14, 2023
65 - Rating TBD - Ariana Greenblatt, Adam Driver
Renfield - Rating TBD - Nicolas Cage, Ben Schwartz
Friday, April 21, 2023
The Last Train to New York - Rating TBD
Friday, April 28, 2023
Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret - Rating TBD - Abby Ryder Fortson, Rachel McAdams
May 2023 Movie Releases
Will the Guardians of the Galaxy encounter a Little Mermaid during their next Fast trip through space in May 2023?
Friday, May 5, 2023
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - Rating TBD - Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana
Friday, May 19, 2023
Fast X - Rating TBD - Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez
Friday, May 26, 2023
The Little Mermaid - Rating TBD - Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy
June 2023 Movie Releases
Take an adventure Across the Spider-Verse with Indiana Jones this June 2023.
Friday, June 2, 2023
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - Rating TBD - Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld
Friday, June 9, 2023
Strays - Rating TBD - Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts - Rating TBD - Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback
Friday, June 16, 2023
Elemental - Rating TBD
Friday, June 23, 2023
The Flash - Rating TBD - Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton
Friday, June 30, 2023
Indiana Jones 5 - Rating TBD - Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Migration - Rating TBD
July 2023 Movie Releases
A team consisting of The Marvels, Madame Web, and Barbie might be able to accomplish even the most Impossible Mission in July 2023.
Friday, July 7, 2023
Madame Web - Rating TBD - Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney
Friday, July 14, 2023
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning - Part One - Rating TBD - Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson
Friday, July 21, 2023
Barbie - Rating TBD - Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling
Oppenheimer - Rating TBD - Cillian Murphy, Jack Quaid
Friday, July 28, 2023
The Marvels - Rating TBD - Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris
August 2023 Movie Releases
This August 2023, will we discover if the Meg is really responsible for the Last Voyage of the Demeter?
Friday, August 4, 2023
Meg 2: The Trench - Rating TBD - Jason Statham, Sienna Guillory
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - Rating TBD
Friday, August 11, 2023
Challengers - Rating TBD - Zendaya, Josh O'Connor
Gran Turismo - Rating TBD
Last Voyage of the Demeter - Rating TBD - David Dastmalchian, Nikolai Nikolaeff
Friday, August 18, 2023
Blue Beetle - Theatrical and HBO Max Release - Rating TBD - Xolo Maridueña, Susan Sarandon
September 2023 Movie Releases
Maybe The Equalizer could make A Quiet Place a safer place in September 2023.
Friday, September 1, 2023
The Equalizer 3 - Rating TBD - Denzel Washington
Friday, September 22, 2023
A Quiet Place Part III - Rating TBD
October 2023 Movie Releases
Perhaps the PAW Patrol could help The Exorcist save Dune in October 2023.
Friday, October 6, 2023
True Love - Rating TBD - Gemma Chan, Allison Janney
Friday, October 13, 2023
The Exorcist - Rating TBD - Ellen Burstyn, Leslie Odom Jr.
PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie - Rating TBD - Dax Shepard, Taraji P. Henson
Friday, October 20, 2023
Dune: Part Two - Rating TBD - Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya
November 2023 Movie Releases
See if the characters in the upcoming Hunger Games prequel and the new Chicken Run sequel survive in November 2023.
Friday, November 10, 2023
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget - Netflix Release - Rating TBD - Thandiwe Newton, Zachary Levi
Friday, November 17, 2023
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes - Rating TBD - Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth
Imaginary Friends - Rating TBD - Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski
The TrollsTopia Movie - Rating TBD - Anna Kendrick
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Familiars - Rating TBD
Garfield - Rating TBD - Chris Pratt, Samuel L. Jackson
December 2023 Movie Releases
Which sci-fi franchise will rule the box office in December 2023: Star Wars or Star Trek?
Friday, December 15, 2023
Wonka - Rating TBD - Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
The Color Purple - Rating TBD - Taraji P. Henson, Halle Bailey
The Tiger’s Apprentice - Rating TBD - Michelle Yeoh, Bowen Yang
Friday, December 22, 2023
Star Wars: Rogue Squadron - Rating TBD
Untitled Star Trek Sequel - Rating TBD - Chris Pine, Zoe Saldana
2023 - Date TBD
We know these films are expected to come out in 2023, but we are just not sure when exactly. Some might have been set for a specific date in 2023, but have been pushed to the following year, or even later.
American Metal - Rating TBD - John Travolta, Ashley Benson
Black Canary - Rating TBD - Jurnee Smollett
Emancipation - Apple TV+ Release - Rating TBD - Will Smith, Ben Foster
Here - Rating TBD - Tom Hanks, Robin Wright
Legally Blonde 3 - Rating TBD - Reese Witherspoon, Alanna Ubach
Red One - Amazon Prime Release - Rating TBD - Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans
True Haunting - Rating TBD - Jamie Campbell Bower, Erin Moriarty
