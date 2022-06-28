2023 New Movie Release Dates: Full Schedule Of Upcoming Movies

For fans of costumed comic book crimefighters, intergalactic odysseys, old school action serials, and creepy cinematic classics, 2023 is going to be a very important year at the cinema. Admittedly, those types of stories can be found all the time, but they especially describe the movies coming next year.

Of course, there are more than just upcoming superhero movies (including new Marvel movies) to look forward to, as well as upcoming horror movies, too. Let's go through all of the 2023 new movie releases we have confirmed so far, starting in January.

January 2023 Movie Releases

Maybe Harold should call Kraven the Hunter for help if he becomes Distant from his Purple Crayon in January 2023.

Friday, January 13, 2023

Kraven the Hunter - Rating TBD - Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Russell Crowe

M3GAN - Rating TBD - Allison Williams, Kimberley Crossman

Friday, January 27, 2023

Distant - Rating TBD - Anthony Ramos, Naomi Scott

Harold and the Purple Crayon - Rating TBD - Zachary Levi, Zooey Deschanel

February 2023 Movie Releases

Will Ant-Man and the Wasp be there to save the day when there's a Knock at the Cabin in February 2023?

Friday, February 3, 2023

Knock at the Cabin - Rating TBD - Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff

Friday, February 10, 2023

It’s All Coming Back To Me - Rating TBD - Sam Heughan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas

What About Love - Rating TBD - Sharon Stone, Andy Garcia

Friday, February 17, 2023

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania - Rating TBD - Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly

Friday, February 24, 2023

Cocaine Bear - Rating TBD - Keri Russell, Ray Liotta, O'Shea Jackson Jr.

March 2023 Movie Releases

Scream 6's Ghostface would be no match against Aquaman and John Wick - even in a Haunted Mansion filled with Dungeons & Dragons - in March 2023.

Friday, March 3, 2023

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves - Rating TBD - Chris Pine, Justice Smith

Friday, March 10, 2023

Haunted Mansion - Rating TBD - Rosario Dawson, Owen Wilson

Friday, March 17, 2023

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom - Rating TBD - Jason Momoa, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Friday, March 24, 2023

A Good Person - Rating TBD - Florence Pugh, Morgan Freeman

John Wick: Chapter 4 - Rating TBD - Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne

Friday, March 31, 2023

Scream 6 - Rating TBD - Courteney Cox, Jenna Ortega

April 2023 Movie Releases

Hopefully, it won't take a Wing and a Prayer to catch The Last Train to New York so you can see Chris Pratt play Mario in the Untitled Illumination Entertainment Project in April 2023.

Wednesday, April 5, 2023

On a Wing and a Prayer - Rating TBD - Dennis Quaid, Heather Graham

Friday, April 7, 2023

Heart of a Lion - Rating TBD - Forest Whitaker, Sonja Sohn

Untitled Illumination Entertainment Super Mario Project - Rating TBD - Chris Pratt, Charlie Day

Friday, April 14, 2023

65 - Rating TBD - Ariana Greenblatt, Adam Driver

Renfield - Rating TBD - Nicolas Cage, Ben Schwartz

Friday, April 21, 2023

The Last Train to New York - Rating TBD

Friday, April 28, 2023

Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret - Rating TBD - Abby Ryder Fortson, Rachel McAdams

May 2023 Movie Releases

Will the Guardians of the Galaxy encounter a Little Mermaid during their next Fast trip through space in May 2023?

Friday, May 5, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - Rating TBD - Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana

Friday, May 19, 2023

Fast X - Rating TBD - Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez

Friday, May 26, 2023

The Little Mermaid - Rating TBD - Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy

June 2023 Movie Releases

Take an adventure Across the Spider-Verse with Indiana Jones this June 2023.

Friday, June 2, 2023

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - Rating TBD - Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld

Friday, June 9, 2023

Strays - Rating TBD - Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts - Rating TBD - Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback

Friday, June 16, 2023

Elemental - Rating TBD

Friday, June 23, 2023

The Flash - Rating TBD - Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton

Friday, June 30, 2023

Indiana Jones 5 - Rating TBD - Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Migration - Rating TBD

July 2023 Movie Releases

A team consisting of The Marvels, Madame Web, and Barbie might be able to accomplish even the most Impossible Mission in July 2023.

Friday, July 7, 2023

Madame Web - Rating TBD - Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney

Friday, July 14, 2023

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning - Part One - Rating TBD - Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson

Friday, July 21, 2023

Barbie - Rating TBD - Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling

Oppenheimer - Rating TBD - Cillian Murphy, Jack Quaid

Friday, July 28, 2023

The Marvels - Rating TBD - Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris

August 2023 Movie Releases

This August 2023, will we discover if the Meg is really responsible for the Last Voyage of the Demeter?

Friday, August 4, 2023

Meg 2: The Trench - Rating TBD - Jason Statham, Sienna Guillory

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - Rating TBD

Friday, August 11, 2023

Challengers - Rating TBD - Zendaya, Josh O'Connor

Gran Turismo - Rating TBD

Last Voyage of the Demeter - Rating TBD - David Dastmalchian, Nikolai Nikolaeff

Friday, August 18, 2023

Blue Beetle - Theatrical and HBO Max Release - Rating TBD - Xolo Maridueña, Susan Sarandon

September 2023 Movie Releases

Maybe The Equalizer could make A Quiet Place a safer place in September 2023.

Friday, September 1, 2023

The Equalizer 3 - Rating TBD - Denzel Washington

Friday, September 22, 2023

A Quiet Place Part III - Rating TBD

October 2023 Movie Releases

Perhaps the PAW Patrol could help The Exorcist save Dune in October 2023.

Friday, October 6, 2023

True Love - Rating TBD - Gemma Chan, Allison Janney

Friday, October 13, 2023

The Exorcist - Rating TBD - Ellen Burstyn, Leslie Odom Jr.

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie - Rating TBD - Dax Shepard, Taraji P. Henson

Friday, October 20, 2023

Dune: Part Two - Rating TBD - Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya

November 2023 Movie Releases

See if the characters in the upcoming Hunger Games prequel and the new Chicken Run sequel survive in November 2023.

Friday, November 10, 2023

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget - Netflix Release - Rating TBD - Thandiwe Newton, Zachary Levi

Friday, November 17, 2023

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes - Rating TBD - Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth

Imaginary Friends - Rating TBD - Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski

The TrollsTopia Movie - Rating TBD - Anna Kendrick

Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Familiars - Rating TBD

Garfield - Rating TBD - Chris Pratt, Samuel L. Jackson

December 2023 Movie Releases

Which sci-fi franchise will rule the box office in December 2023: Star Wars or Star Trek?

Friday, December 15, 2023

Wonka - Rating TBD - Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman

Wednesday, December 20, 2023

The Color Purple - Rating TBD - Taraji P. Henson, Halle Bailey

The Tiger’s Apprentice - Rating TBD - Michelle Yeoh, Bowen Yang

Friday, December 22, 2023

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron - Rating TBD

Untitled Star Trek Sequel - Rating TBD - Chris Pine, Zoe Saldana

We know these films are expected to come out in 2023, but we are just not sure when exactly. Some might have been set for a specific date in 2023, but have been pushed to the following year, or even later.

American Metal - Rating TBD - John Travolta, Ashley Benson

Black Canary - Rating TBD - Jurnee Smollett

Emancipation - Apple TV+ Release - Rating TBD - Will Smith, Ben Foster

Here - Rating TBD - Tom Hanks, Robin Wright

Legally Blonde 3 - Rating TBD - Reese Witherspoon, Alanna Ubach

Red One - Amazon Prime Release - Rating TBD - Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans

True Haunting - Rating TBD - Jamie Campbell Bower, Erin Moriarty