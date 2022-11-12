How Timothée Chalamet Fans Caused Bones And All's Milan Red Carpet To Get Shut Down

Never underestimate the overwhelming power of Timothée Chalamet’s fanbase. At the Milan premiere of his new film Bones and All so many of the actor’s fans showed up that they had to shut down the red carpet event. The sheer number of people ended up causing a big enough safety concern that it was deemed necessary to suspend the event. So, sorry Chalamet stans, you won’t be catching a glimpse of the Dune actor today.

According to Variety , local police shut down the event because there were too many people present. While the screening of Luca Guadagnino’s film went on as planned, it was at a limited capacity. Members of the press were turned away, photos of those who attended the premiere were taken inside the venue, and Chalamet didn’t do any press.

Bones and All made had its worldwide premiere at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year. The Don’t Worry Darling premiere -- with the alleged spit-gate and Florence Pugh not attending the press conference -- took center stage at the festival this year. However, Chalamet was also the talk of the town after he showed up in a stunning bright red backless blouse , and said he thinks “societal collapse is in the air.”

Based on videos Variety posted on Twitter , and their report, there was not enough room for the stars of Bones and All to safely walk the carpet, like they did in Venice. This was because of how many fans had shown up to get a glimpse of the Call Me By Your Name star.

It’s not surprising that so many people showed up to try and see Chalamet. The actor’s star has grown exponentially in the last year since Dune came out. Even before the sci-fi hit, the young actor was well-known and had a passionate fan base, one that’s comparable to other mega-movie stars like Tom Holland and Zendaya.

The movie Chalamet is in Milan for marks the second time he’s worked with Guadagnino, following the hit Call Me By Your Name. When the actor dropped the trailer for Bones and All it showed the story these two are telling is one of a couple of cannibals who fall in love with each other. The film has received good reviews so far, and its other star Taylor Russell seems poised to be the real breakout star of the film.

Considering Call Me By Your Name was Chalamet’s breakout role, and is still beloved, along with his involvement in the Dune and Dune 2 casts , it makes sense that he has seemed to reach pop-star levels of fame. Not to mention, the actor has worked on other incredibly popular projects like Greta Gerwig’s films Lady Bird and Little Women. He’s also just a good-looking, charismatic, and fashionable guy, hence why the girlies are obsessed with his films and will show up to premieres in droves.