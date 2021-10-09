Would Dune’s Director Direct A James Bond Movie? Here’s What He Says

No Time To Die has finally arrived and has concluded Daniel Craig’s run as James Bond with a bang. 007 fans will certainly miss Craig as Bond almost as much as he will miss playing the character but, in a few years, there will surely be a new actor, who will likely be overseen by a new filmmaker. Dune's Denis Villeneuve is one of the Hollywood's biggest filmmakers, and his sci-fi epic is set to blow everyone’s minds later this month. So would he be up to direct an installment in the long-running spy franchise?

While the producers behind James Bond have brought in strong actors to play the character, they've also brought in some strong filmmakers over the years. A Denis Villeneuve-directed 007 movie sounds interesting, as he could bring a lot to the series. And as it turns out, the director has a lot of love for the franchise. Speaking to IndieWire, Villeneuve talked about the idea of directing a Bond movie, saying:

Franky, the answer would be a massive yes. I would deeply love one day to make a James Bond movie. It’s a character that I’ve been with since my childhood. I have massive affection for Bond. It would be a big challenge to try and reboot it after what Daniel did. What Daniel Craig brought to Bond was so unique and strong and honestly unmatchable. He’s the ultimate James Bond. I can’t wait to see Cary’s movie. I’m very excited. I’m one of the biggest Bond fans.

Given how long he's been a fan, the director is sure to have plenty of ideas regarding how he would approach the character. You also can't help but love that he has big praise for the “ultimate Bond,” Daniel Craig. The Arrival filmmaker could certainly help shepherd a new actor into the franchise and give the franchise a fresh jolt of energy. With what he's done with his past movies, he could make a 007 movie a serious feast for the eyes.

The process of finding the next actor will reportedly begin in 2022, and the odds have been changing for months, with more and more big names like Tom Hardy being thrown around. Idris Elba, who people have consistently recognized as someone who should get the opportunity to play Bond, recently spoke about his chances of playing the role. It'll probably be a while before an official announcement is made, as the people behind the series will likely be very thorough in their casting process.

After No Time to Die, Dune is set to be the next massive blockbuster release of the fall., and it’s already had a successful opening overseas ahead of its release in the states. According to Denis Villeneuve, the movie really needs a sequel , and early reactions to the film suggest that there's plenty of story left to tell. Given the positive buzz surrounding the project, let's hope Villeneuve gets his follow-up and continues what could be in intriguing franchise.

The sci-fi adaptation will release in theaters and on HBO Max, and the director has finally come around to the idea of his movie not opening in theaters exclusively after being vocally opposed to the idea . Nevertheless, he is adamant that audiences should still see it on the big screen. Whether in theaters or at home, though, the long-awaited movie should be a sight to behold.

Dune opens in theaters and streams on HBO Max on October 22.