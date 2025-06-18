James Bond Rumor Claims A New Movie Is Coming Soon, And I've Got So Many Questions

There are long-running movie franchises, and then there's James Bond. Generations of moviegoers grew up with 007's adventures, and have seen as various Bond actors took on the mantle. Fans are curious about where the franchise will go after Daniel Craig's 007 movies, and a new wild rumor about its future is circulating online. But I've got so many questions about this report.

No Time To Die's ending killed off Bond, to the shock of moviegoers. But the property isn't expected to end there, with fans taking bets on who might replace Craig. A wild rumor from scooper DanielRPK (via ComicBook) claims that Eon Productions is aiming to film the 26th movie next year. But how is that going to work without a star or even a director attached at this point?

While it's been a few years since No Time to Die hit theaters back in 2021, so it seems logical that the studio might want to move forward with a new installment of the beloved spy series. But trying to warm speed filming without a production team or new star definitely is a puzzling idea.

While it might seem like it's soon for Eon to give us another James Bond series of movies, there is precedent here. After all, just four years passed between Die Another Day and Daniel Craig's debut as 007 in Casino Royale. Since No Time to Die hit theaters in 2021, this rumor would indicate that the studio is shooting for the same timeline.

(Image credit: MGM)

Of course, there has also been some messy James Bond drama that's further complicated this rumored shooting schedule. Namely that Amazon-MGM Studios will be involved, with some fans concerned that it might result in the franchise going from theaters to streaming.

What we know about James Bond 26 is super limited, the hype (as always) is very high. The biggest question? Who will take on the mantle of 007, and be the latest in a long line of talented actors to don the martini and tux. Daniel Craig's debut in Casino Royale marked a noticeable change in the property, with fancy gadgets and camp elements being abandoned for a far more brutal and realistic portrayal of Bond.

Speaking of: we're taking this with the biggest grain of salt, but the report also includes the rumor that Rebel Ridge and The Underground Railroad co-star Aaron Pierre, who is set to portray John Stewart in the DCU series Lanterns, is being considered for the titular spy role.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Unfortunately, details beyond that are fleeting, and it isn't likely that anyone from Pierre's camp will confirm or deny the news. So we'll have to wait and see if the dapper actor is indeed on the shortlist.

Will another tonal shift follow this new set of movies? Only time will tell, but this rumor indicates that the studio is trying to get filming started as soon as next year. A director for the project is needed first and foremost, in addition to whatever new actor might portray the next James Bond.

Hopefully more information about the 26th James Bond movie comes sooner rather than later. While a new project isn't expected to arrive on the 2025 movie release list, we'll have to see when the next title will actually hit theaters.