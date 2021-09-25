Jason Momoa Celebrates Dune’s Opening Weekend Overseas

Dune has already made an impressive amount of money via its limited release overseas. The highly anticipated flick performed well in Europe during its official opening weekend and is now set to be released in the Middle East as it continues to open up in overseas markets. One of the movie's stars, Jason Momoa, has already seen it three times and can attest to its greatness. Now, the actor is celebrating the successful opening weekend overseas with a grateful message.

Like many movies in the age of COVID-19, Dune is attempting to be a monster hit at the box office, especially overseas. With the film releasing on HBO Max and theaters simultaneously, the domestic numbers are somewhat hard to predict. The movie's early success overseas is encouraging, though, and Jason Momoa took the time to thank fans amid the film's international rollout. The Aquaman actor posted on his Instagram, saying:

So grateful for an amazing opening weekend in Europe, smashing expectations and the Dune excitement is rising! We crushed it in Europe, now we’re coming for the Middle East -the DUNE tour continues. Cheeeehuuuuuu. ALOHA IDAHO.

Jason Momoa posted a clip from his recent YouTube video, which gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Dune. The footage specifically highlighted a major fight scene involving his character, Duncan Idaho and, before filming it, the actor actually shouted out his Game of Thrones co-star, Emilia Clarke, which made for fantastic throwback to his days with Daenerys Targaryen. Momoa has never strayed from showing love to the fans, and it's nice to see him thank them here as well.

So far, Dune has received praise from critics, with many citing the film’s out-of-this-world visuals as some of the best effects you will ever see at the movies. With such a great cast, including Jason Momoa, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, and Timothée Chalamet, Denis Villeneuve's latest promises to be an epic story with stellar performances. So it's no wonder folks overseas have been flocking to see the long-awaited movie.

Oscar Isaac has called Dune a masterpiece, and everyone involved with the film seems to have a similar sentiment about Dennis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic. However, Isaac has also cautioned against comparing Dune and Star Wars on the mere basis that they are both epic space stories. Villeneuve's movie is positioned to be a very different type of sci-fi venture, one that seems set to spawn a new massive franchise.

Over a year ago, Jason Momoa made some bold predictions about Dune and his career, and it looks like they're coming true. The actor is showing no signs of slowing down, as he has a number of projects in the works right now, like the highly anticipated Aquaman sequel. But of course, it'll be great to finally see him in action in as Duncan Idaho and, based on the film's early reception, it should be worth the wait.

Dune arrives in theaters and on HBO Max on October 22.