Ahead Of HBO Max Release, Dune Director Denis Villeneuve Again Pushes Hard On The Movie Needing A Sequel
Don't count your sequels before they hatch.
Whether the first film ended with a major cliffhanger or there’s simply more story left to be told, some movies just need sequels. Denis Villenueve, director of the upcoming sci-fi epic Dune, seems to agree. He has claimed that his adaptation of Frank Hebert’s classic novel will cover approximately one-half of the book, which almost guarantees the need for another installment. However, Dune is set to have a dual release in theaters and on HBO Max, possibly driving down box office profits and putting a nail in the coffin for a follow-up. Luckily for Dune fans, Denis Villenueve is committed to finishing the saga.
In an interview on the ‘Happy Sad Confused’ podcast with Josh Horowitz, Denis Villeneuve discussed the ramifications of adapting Dune for the screen. The original novel is an extremely intricate story, with an ensemble cast of characters and an entirely alien way of life. Cramming all of it into one film would be nearly impossible. According to Denis Villeneuve, a longtime fan of the book, he envisioned his film adaptation as a Part 1, and therefore would also need to create a sequel. He told the podcast:
Unfortunately for creatives, film sequels are often dependent on how much money the original makes for the production studio. It’s only logical that some fans would be nervous about a Dune sequel when a large chunk of the first film’s hypothetical box office will be nabbed by streaming viewers. However, given Denis Villeneuve’s passion for telling this story in its entirety, and the rave reviews already pouring in, a follow-up seems more likely than not.
Dune will be released in theaters and on HBO Max on October 22, 2021. The film’s ensemble cast includes Timothee Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, and Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho.
Actor, singer, and occasional dancer. Likes: fashion, books, old buildings. Dislikes: cilantro, the NJ Turnpike, sneaker wedges.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.