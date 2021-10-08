Ahead Of HBO Max Release, Dune Director Denis Villeneuve Again Pushes Hard On The Movie Needing A Sequel

Whether the first film ended with a major cliffhanger or there’s simply more story left to be told, some movies just need sequels. Denis Villenueve, director of the upcoming sci-fi epic Dune, seems to agree. He has claimed that his adaptation of Frank Hebert’s classic novel will cover approximately one-half of the book, which almost guarantees the need for another installment . However, Dune is set to have a dual release in theaters and on HBO Max, possibly driving down box office profits and putting a nail in the coffin for a follow-up. Luckily for Dune fans, Denis Villenueve is committed to finishing the saga .

In an interview on the ‘Happy Sad Confused’ podcast with Josh Horowitz, Denis Villeneuve discussed the ramifications of adapting Dune for the screen. The original novel is an extremely intricate story, with an ensemble cast of characters and an entirely alien way of life. Cramming all of it into one film would be nearly impossible. According to Denis Villeneuve, a longtime fan of the book , he envisioned his film adaptation as a Part 1, and therefore would also need to create a sequel. He told the podcast:

It feels like a beginning [for] Dune Part 1 in a way that I did open the door into the universe and I was dreaming to explore [the books] since -- you are right -- 40 years. The main difficulty for me in directing Dune was to make sure that I try my best to bring some of the images that I saw that came to my mind when I read the book. I was a very ambitious kid when I read the book. So, I succeeded [in the movie] sometimes, other times not. I feel like luckily I succeeded. Some part of the creative is there. There’s more to come in order to feel the journey’s completed. In order to feel I’ve done it, I need more work. That’s what I feel.

Unfortunately for creatives, film sequels are often dependent on how much money the original makes for the production studio. It’s only logical that some fans would be nervous about a Dune sequel when a large chunk of the first film’s hypothetical box office will be nabbed by streaming viewers. However, given Denis Villeneuve’s passion for telling this story in its entirety, and the rave reviews already pouring in , a follow-up seems more likely than not.