Writer On Tarantino’s Scrapped Star Trek Movie Describes Working With The Legendary Filmmaker

For years, the prospect of Quentin Tarantino directing a Star Trek movie had fans and industry insiders buzzing with excitement. The combination of Tarantino’s unique cinematic style and his “bananas” idea for the franchise promised to be a fascinating combo. But as quickly as the project gained traction, it disappeared from the radar. Now the writer of the long-in-development Star Trek 4, Lindsey Anderson Beer , has opened up about her experience working with the legendary filmmaker on his ill-fated cinematic endeavor with the crew of the Starship Enterprise. And se's shedding light on what could have been a groundbreaking collaboration, going where no one has gone before.

Details about the Pulp Fiction director’s unique approach to the material and the project’s development have been scarce. But Lindsey Anderson Beer recently sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to discuss her latest film, Pet Sematary Bloodline–which Stephen King has already hyped up . The conversation took an intriguing turn when she shared insights into her time in the Jackie Brown filmmaker’s writers’ room, where she played a pivotal role in bringing the filmmaker’s R-rated vision for the beloved sci-fi franchise to life. She revealed:

So I started being put in all these writers’ rooms, but I also started being asked to help people crack IP, including Star Trek, which started as the Tarantino writers’ room. Tarantino wanted to do a Star Trek room, which was the most fun room I’ve ever done.

The chance to collaborate with a cinematic giant like the Once Upon A Time in Hollywood screenwriter/director is rare, and Lindsey says she cherished every moment she spent on his now-defunct project. According to her, she even received a compliment from the iconic director, which she fondly recounted:

There was a funny moment where [Tarantino] just stopped in the middle of that room and turned to me and said, ‘Lindsey, you’re really good at this.’ And getting that compliment from somebody whose career I admire so much meant a lot, obviously.

The very idea of Tarantino's Star Trek movie was a departure from the franchise's traditional tone and style. The unapologetic Kill Bill writer and director's involvement promised a movie like no other in the series. While the project ultimately stalled and appears to be shelved indefinitely, it's fascinating to imagine the creative possibilities that could have emerged from the mind of the From Dusk Till Dawn writer/performer.

While Tarantino's Star Trek movie remains tantalizing, it will likely remain a fascinating Hollywood "what if." But according to Beer, despite the franchise being in a holding pattern since the release of Star Trek Beyond, there are indications that the next installment in the Kelvin timeline is still in development. But before we jump to conclusions, it's worth noting that new information has emerged, suggesting the possibility of yet another cinematic reboot for the Star Trek universe .