I Was Spoiled With All The Fun Naked Gun Promos, But Turns Out Wednesday Season 2 Is Going Even Harder With The Fun Billboards

There’s a lot of fun to be had with this summer’s releases on both the big and small screens, and you don’t have to look much further than one of the box office’s current top movies to see that. The Naked Gun reboot with Liam Neeson has seen raucous crowds, which is great to hear after it had such a hilarious marketing scheme. As great as those promos were, though, the police spoof may have some unexpected competition from the Wednesday Season 2 billboards.

Wednesday Season 2 Executes ‘Perfect Advertising’ Scheme

The second season of Jenna Ortega’s Addams Family-based series hit the 2025 TV schedule earlier this month and can currently be streamed with a Netflix subscription. If you haven’t tuned in for the latest adventures at Nevermore Academy, however, the streamer is doing big things to pique your interest. Check out the billboards that one fan posted to Instagram:

How great is that? On the left side of the highway is a billboard that shows Emma Myers as Wednesday’s polar opposite roommate Enid Sinclair. She’s making a heart with her fingers as she stands in front of a pink background with the words:

Stop and smell the roses …

Pan across to the right side of the highway, and we get Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams on a black billboard and the words written in white:

And the carbon monoxide.

The only thing not perfect about this setup is the potential for drivers to get distracted by the brilliance and not keep their focus on the road. But then again, Wednesday sure would love to cause a crash, wouldn’t she? So maybe even that aspect is perfect. Fans showed their love for the campaign in the comments, writing:

I thought I was spoiled after The Naked Gun marketing, but now I’m definitely going to need other shows and movies to step up their games.

The Naked Gun Had Its Own Goofy Promos

I’d say the Wednesday billboards are more surprising than The Naked Gun promos, because anyone who’s seen the WTF original movie from 1988 knows the high level of silliness the sequel was going for. Along with making a deep-cut reference with its Beaver Bucket for popcorn, the marketing for the movie starring Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson included ironic billboards that read:

Honk if you hate noise violations.

Yes, it’s ridiculous, and it’s just that kind of ridiculousness that earned The Naked Gun a 4-star review from CinemaBlend.

With Wednesday leaning more into the horror genre for its second season — and with the series already considered one of the best shows to binge on Netflix — I’d say hopes are pretty high for Season 2.

The Naked Gun is in theaters now, while the first four episodes of Wednesday Season 2 have already hit the 2025 Netflix schedule. The final four will drop on the streamer Wednesday, September 3.