I Was Spoiled With All The Fun Naked Gun Promos, But Turns Out Wednesday Season 2 Is Going Even Harder With The Fun Billboards
Slow clap for this team.
There’s a lot of fun to be had with this summer’s releases on both the big and small screens, and you don’t have to look much further than one of the box office’s current top movies to see that. The Naked Gun reboot with Liam Neeson has seen raucous crowds, which is great to hear after it had such a hilarious marketing scheme. As great as those promos were, though, the police spoof may have some unexpected competition from the Wednesday Season 2 billboards.
Wednesday Season 2 Executes ‘Perfect Advertising’ Scheme
The second season of Jenna Ortega’s Addams Family-based series hit the 2025 TV schedule earlier this month and can currently be streamed with a Netflix subscription. If you haven’t tuned in for the latest adventures at Nevermore Academy, however, the streamer is doing big things to pique your interest. Check out the billboards that one fan posted to Instagram:
A post shared by @areebamunir_56
A photo posted by on
How great is that? On the left side of the highway is a billboard that shows Emma Myers as Wednesday’s polar opposite roommate Enid Sinclair. She’s making a heart with her fingers as she stands in front of a pink background with the words:
Pan across to the right side of the highway, and we get Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams on a black billboard and the words written in white:
The only thing not perfect about this setup is the potential for drivers to get distracted by the brilliance and not keep their focus on the road. But then again, Wednesday sure would love to cause a crash, wouldn’t she? So maybe even that aspect is perfect. Fans showed their love for the campaign in the comments, writing:
- It's giving "Someone's going to die." "Of fun!” – vocaltomes
- 🤣🤣🤣 Such perfect opposites – vmgonz_91
- Genius 👏 – butterflynova
- Woooo, that's perfect 👌 😍😂 – motty2116
I thought I was spoiled after The Naked Gun marketing, but now I’m definitely going to need other shows and movies to step up their games.
The Naked Gun Had Its Own Goofy Promos
I’d say the Wednesday billboards are more surprising than The Naked Gun promos, because anyone who’s seen the WTF original movie from 1988 knows the high level of silliness the sequel was going for. Along with making a deep-cut reference with its Beaver Bucket for popcorn, the marketing for the movie starring Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson included ironic billboards that read:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Yes, it’s ridiculous, and it’s just that kind of ridiculousness that earned The Naked Gun a 4-star review from CinemaBlend.
With Wednesday leaning more into the horror genre for its second season — and with the series already considered one of the best shows to binge on Netflix — I’d say hopes are pretty high for Season 2.
The Naked Gun is in theaters now, while the first four episodes of Wednesday Season 2 have already hit the 2025 Netflix schedule. The final four will drop on the streamer Wednesday, September 3.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.