Jamie Lee Curtis Has A Message For Fans After Freakier Friday Becomes The ‘#1 Comedy In America’

The long awaited and highly anticipated Freakier Friday finally premiered on the 2025 movie guide and hit theaters nationwide. Naturally, with the release of the iconic Jamie Lee Curtis- Lindsay Lohan sequel, came a lot of buzz (including a particularly harsh review JLC responded to ). By the end of the weekend though, the August 8 Disney flick climbed to the top comedy in America. And the Tess Coleman actress shared an equally celebratory message with fans.

As write-ups and recaps of Freakier Friday continue to roll in, CinemaBlend's positive review included, Curtis took to Instagram to thank moviegoers. Specifically, she highlighted the crowds of women who showed up for their opening weekend to make it hit #1. Along with it, she thanked and recognized fitting a movie into a busy schedule is no easy feat. Paired with her sentiments about the "cinematic comfort food" is a picture of her and Lohan beachside, check it out below:

Leave it to the iconic scream queen to be this grounded, appreciative and quick to publicly and personally thank the flick’s fans. Though I believe the second that it was announced that plenty of the OGs were returning for Freakier Friday beyond her and The Parent Trap star, she knew what they were in for. Still, the onscreen reunion, the new film and its success feels wildly deserved. (Full disclosure, this praise is coming from a die-hard JLC and Lohan fan.)

Of course, the freaquel’s stans were celebrating and praising the news alongside the movie’s A-lister vet. The comment section ranged from hyping the news of the comedy’s top spot to enjoying the continuation of the Disney body swapping story with loved ones. Here are just a few of the sweet responses from JLC’s IG post:

YES 👏 YOU 👏 ARE!👏- erin.gallag.her

Yes! 🙌 Mom and I had a blast and made a day of it! 💖- lulahandbags

Of course! Wouldn’t have missed it! You made our hearts FULL and gave us the best sequel ever! Loved it! 🥰- janna035

Saw it with my mum on Friday! We both adored it! - emma_ohara_77

My 32 yr old daughter and I saw it together. We both laughed so much! Fantastic movie! 💜💚 - dedrarinehart

You can’t help but feel the admiration among those who’ve already watched Freakier Friday, and of course Curtis’ love for the fans. Really though, the film seems to stand on its own independent of the 2003 staple. Its Rotten Tomatoes score is still well above average and, for the most part, any true female forward movie a la Barbie seems to fare well at the box office. Not to mention the blockbuster’s appeal to a Gen Z crowd didn’t hurt its success.

What I think really sold this August hit, and why Curtis is on IG thanking fans, is how much thought and fun was embedded into the Freaky Friday sequel (catch the original with your Disney+ subscription). The intentional sprinkling of Freakier Friday and Lohan callbacks feel like the tip of the iceberg of how much love the cast and crew put into this new freaquel.