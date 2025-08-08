Dexter: Resurrection's Plot Twist Involving The Serial Killers Club Was Great, And I Have Questions About What Will Happen Next

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Dexter: Resurrection episode "Cats and Mouse." Stream it with a Paramount+ subscription and read at your own risk!

Just when I think Dexter: Resurrection's storyline can't get any more complex, the Paramount+ series threw a curveball in the latest episode. After writing in recent weeks that I feared the series was blazing through writing off its all-star cast by having Dex take out the serial killers in the club as quickly as possible, we're now given a twist that has me questioning just how much longer the Bay Harbor Butcher can keep hunting.

As Angel Batista and the New York detectives start to get on the trail of what may be a larger conspiracy, Dexter was caught off guard by a surprise he hadn't expected about one of the killers in his circle. To be quite honest, I was caught off guard by the latest reveal by David Dastmalchian's Gareth, a.k.a the Gemini Killer, and I feel kind of silly I didn't think about it sooner.

Gareth The Gemini Killer Is A Twin

After killing Lowell and getting Mia arrested, Dexter Morgan was ready to hunt down the biggest dog of them all. The Gemini Killer is the most prolific and famous killer in Leon Prater's group, aside from Dexter still operating under his alias "Red." After initially being caught off-guard in his apartment by Gareth when he was caught snooping on him at a bookstore, Dexter ended up getting the upper hand and ending the Gemini Killer, or so he thought.

The next day, Dexter showed up for a helicopter ride at Prater's request, admittedly nervous he and his scary assistant Charley would start to suspect the killers going missing wasn't random. Fortunately, and unfortunately, they didn't seem to suspect a thing as Gareth showed up for the flight. As everyone proceeded as normal, Dexter internally panicked, realizing the Gemini Killer was not a fan of the Zodiac, but was actually a twin.

How Will Dexter Manage To Avoid Being Discovered By Prater?

One would imagine that Gareth is aware his twin brother is missing, and that he might've paid a visit to "Red" before he lost contact with him. Dexter: Resurrection only just revealed this twist, so we don't really know how much Prater knows about The Gemini Killer and this big surprise. It's possible that, due to their vanity, Gareth has lived as one person, not wanting to diminish his celebrity should anyone find out The Gemini Killer is two people instead of one.

Whatever the case may be, I can't help but wonder if Leon Prater is quietly onto "Red" already. Sending Charley to check his home after Lowell and Mia were taken out screams paranoia, and he's obsessed with serial killers. He even has James Doakes' blood slides, so he may already suspect he's in the presence of the true Bay Harbor Butcher.

All the while, Angel Batista is on fire in tracking Dexter's every move, even if he doesn't 100% know it yet. I guess their friendship, tracing back to Dexter: Original Sin, is paying off, or he became a much greater detective in the decades since the original series ended. I'm not ruling out this season ending with Dexter finally getting sent to prison, as he seems to be up against some powerful figures in law enforcement who will take him down.

Dexter: Resurrection is firing on all cylinders, so catch new episodes on Fridays on Paramount+ or on Sunday for those with Showtime.