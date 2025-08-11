Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Struck A New Netflix Deal After Rumors Of A Rift With The Company, And She Released A Statement

Much of the gossip that’s surrounded Meghan Markle and Prince Harry over the last several years has mostly had to deal with supposed drama involving other members of the British Royal family. That aside, though, there’s also been chatter about the state of the couple's business dealings with Netflix. Sources reported in July that Harry and Mark’s deal had broken down and that both sides had walked away from negotiations. It was later reported, though, that talks were still happening and, now, a new deal has officially been struck.

In 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed an overall deal with Netflix, through which they would produce various kinds of content. That agreement ultimately yielded several high-profile TV offerings. However, this freshly established agreement is a first-look deal, which is a downgrade from the contract that was written up between both sides. Nevertheless, the new deal ensures that the royals’ “creative partnership” with Ted Sarandos and co. will remain intact for several years.

There’s also another significant wrinkle in this new bargain. Not only will the aforementioned streaming service remain in business with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Archwell Productions banner, but it’s also partnering with Markle’s lifestyle brand, As Ever. Upon the announcement of the big news, Markle released a statement, which was shared with THR. While addressing her and her husband’s deal, Markle expressed excitement about what the future could hold:

We’re proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As ever brand. My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision.

This actually isn’t the first time that a high-profile couple has gone from having an overall deal to a first-look designation with Netflix. Barack and Michelle Obama had the same change made to their own agreement with the streamer in regard to their Higher Ground production label. As noted by the trade, in both business scenarios, the original titles the creatives have produced no longer have exclusivity.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s initial deal resulted in the docuseries Harry & Meghan as well as other docs, including Live to Lead, Polo and Heart of Invictus. Months ago, With Love, Meghan – a cooking show – also debuted following a delay. Harry and Markle’s creative endeavors have been met with somewhat mixed reactions. Their eponymous 2022 docuseries was criticized for its subject matter, and Markle’s culinary-based series has also been dubbed “tone deaf” in some circles.

Despite any kind of blowback, Netflix seems to be pleased to still be in business with the Duke and Duchess. The company’s chief content officer, Bela Bajaria, shared a statement upon the announcement of the first-look deal, and she praised Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. In Bajaria’s words, the two are “influential voices whose stories resonate with audiences everywhere.” Fans will just have to wait and see what kind of “stories” Markle and Harry choose to tell under their new deal.

In the meantime, Netflix subscription holders can check out Harry & Meghan, Polo and other productions. Also, check out the 2025 TV schedule for information on the various shows that are set to be released as we get closer to the end of the year.