Adam Sandler's Uncut Gems Just Set A Studio Box Office Record

Specifically, we’re talking about whether or not the film’s stunning performance translates to a wider scale of success, and if the lack of Golden Globes nominations for the film doesn’t hinder its chances at Academy Awards glory. Nothing is set in stone just yet, but with Uncut Gems making a killing in the two cities that are primed to vote on this sort of thing, it won’t be a surprise to see Adam Sandler’s name on some ballots come Oscar season.