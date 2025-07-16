Leave It To Adam Sandler To Use A Baseball Reference When Talking About Working With His Kids On Happy Gilmore 2

When it comes to A+ sports movies and their stars, Adam Sandler and golf are a natural hole in one. Especially with his hotly anticipated soon-to-arrive Happy Gilmore 2 right around the bend, packed with actual pros. You’d think he’d have nothing but all things golf on the mind. But the Sandman pulled a fast one on us, and used an entirely different stick-and-ball game when talking about working with daughters Sadie and Sunny on set.

With the countdown on for Sandler’s on the 2025 Netflix streaming guide, the funnyman chatted with E! News. Aside from the hotly anticipated sequel, the conversation gravitated toward family matters and how relieved he feels when his kids do well on set. Surprisingly though, the All-American treasure zigged to a baseball analogy to convey his thoughts opposed to an assumed golf one, with a good laugh he shared:

Oh, my god, you're just relieved. Once they do it well, nothing feels better as a parent. It must be like when you're the parents of a baseball player and you're at the game and they get a hit. You just go, ‘Thank God.’ It’s just so much relief.

Leave it to Sandler in keeping us on our toes even off the fairway, even in the midst of a compliment. It’s just surprising the missed bits of fun in equating their ability to steer clear of any bunkers, rough or whiffing (and plenty more green to cover)! Regardless, it’s the off-the-wall energy we’ve all come to love from the comedy icon and his work (and online presence, a la his tribute to the HG alligator passing).

As the conversation continued, the Saturday Night Live alum also shared, sans any athletic equivalents, he’s careful to avoid sharing unsolicited advice with his kids. He revealed he’d only step into talk shop if Sadie or Sunny sought it out, and his main concern was with how they felt overall. In his words:

Only if it lends that way, if they ask. But most of the time you’re just happy that they're feeling good.

I love that, outside of his keen agility to drop a ‘fore!’ worthy humorous baseball-themed compliment, he’s so person-first when it comes to anyone on set. The slew of Happy Gilmore 2 cast mates' praise alone has highlighted just how real the 50 First Dates alum is across the board. From Ben Stiller's return, highlighting their longstanding friendship, to set newcomer Bad Bunny’s rave reviews and his new relationship with the sequel’s lead, Sandler shows up for them all.

Now, we’ll just have to wait until July 25 to see if Adam Sandler or his girls have any more surprising curveball moments waiting for us in Happy Gilmore 2 (which will be streaming with a Netflix subscription). But, from the sounds of it, we should expect nothing less than a condor in how it delivers.