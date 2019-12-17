Despite Backlash, J.J. Abrams Doesn’t Think Of Star Wars Fans As Adversaries

We find ourselves in a very dicey situation today, on the eve of the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The previous Star Wars film, it's safe to say, is the most contentious in the trilogy with some absolutely adoring Rian Johnson's film, and others hating the decisions it made with some of the characters. With the backlash that the franchise as a whole has been dealing with, it's easy to look at the angry fans more as an obstacle to be dealt with than an audience to be entertained. However, J.J. Abrams recently told Popcorn with Peter Travers that he doesn't view the fans in an adversarial way. He's just glad they care. According to Abrams...