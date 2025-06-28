'I Don't Agree': Rogue One's Director Has A Unique Perspective On Star Wars Fans Praising His Work Over The Sequel Trilogy
Rogue One has been deemed a crowd favorite over the years.
Ever since Disney bought Lucasfilm in 2012, it’s fair to say the company has given fans a lot more from the galaxy far, far away, and there’s a lot more upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows where that came from. Most would agree the Disney Star Wars era has been a mixed bag, but more and more over the years, fans continue to praise Rogue One: Star Wars Story as one of the greats. But what does director Gareth Edwards think about this?
While the love for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story went from a simmer to a hard boil over the years, especially since Andor Season 2 gave us some top tier Star Wars television, here’s what the movie’s director recently said when Business Insider pointed out his movie frequently being called the best Star Wars movie Disney has put out:
Gareth Edwards didn’t share what he thinks the best Disney Star Wars movie is outside his own, but he did share some interesting thoughts about how he handles the discourse around his movies. As he continued:
Now this is a great way to handle being a major filmmaker. When a movie is coming out, there are so many factors that can make it seem like a failure despite the quality of something. At the end of the day, there have been tons of classics that were either box office failures or critically panned at the time of their release.
Rogue One wasn’t either of those things. It earned $1.06 billion worldwide following its December 2016 release, and earned a very positive 84% score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, Edwards’ 2023 followup, an original science fiction film called The Creator, bombed at the box office with a $104 million worldwide haul and mixed reviews. He also said this:
Regarding Star Wars, Gareth Edwards also said he’s “very happy to move on and do my own thing” outside the franchise, even though he’ll “never stop loving that trilogy.” As his comments continued:
Rogue One is approaching its 10-year anniversary next year, and it appears it’ll be in good shape. Gareth Edwards’ latest movie is the new Jurassic World movie Rebirth starring Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali. He’s called the movie a return to the Jurassic Park roots. You can see it in theaters on July 2.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
