'I Can't Wait': John Boyega Shares Excitement For Daisy Ridley's Rey Movie (But I Need Him To Join As Finn)

John Boyega may not be in an upcoming Star Wars movie, yet, but he’s clearly still got that spark for the galaxy far, far away. In a new interview, the actor opened up about his excitement for Daisy Ridley’s return as Rey in Lucasfilm’s upcoming Jedi-centric film. But while he’s cheering her on from the sidelines, it’s hard not to wonder: should he really be sitting this one out? Come on, I need him to join back up as Finn.

While guesting on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Boyega was asked by host Josh Horowitz if he knew Ridley was returning and how he found out. The Attack the Block star laughed, admitting he found out the same way fans did: online. However, he was not surprised by the return, as he explained:

It made sense to expand the franchise in that way. I’m just looking forward, first of all to see if it’s real, because we have had a few Star Wars announcements – you know, in development, they can’t quite get it done. I’m just hoping that Daisy gets that chance to shine in a franchise that’s finally hers, as a Jedi that’s fully qualified, I can’t wait to watch it. I really can’t. I’m happy for her.

Since The Rise of Skywalker served as the most recently released Star Wars movies in order, all the Star Wars shows on Disney+ have been the biggest way the franchise has continued on. However, that’s all about to change, given Disney’s cinematic plans for SW with the impending new trilogy of films, on top of the Mandalorian & Grogu movie.. Boyega’s reaction feels authentic and generous, and it’s refreshing to hear someone who starred in one of the most polarizing trilogies speak so openly, not just as an actor but as a fan.

But why isn’t he lined up to make a return? Well, he hadn't exactly had the most peaceful run within this franchise. In the podcast interview, which you can see below, the Woman King veteran mentions watching fan reaction videos and staying connected to the fandom in a way that feels personal without being promotional. But that’s precisely why his absence from the upcoming project hits a little harder.

John Boyega talks STAR WARS audition, Reylo, Marvel, ATTACK THE BLOCK sequel - YouTube Watch On

Finn’s story was left hanging. The Force Awakens introduced him as a major presence with real potential (possibly Force-sensitive), brave, conflicted, and deeply human. But by the time The Rise of Skywalker wrapped, that potential for the character to “elevate” and “advance” had been all but sidelined. The Pacific Rim: Uprising alum was vocal about his frustrations with how characters of color were handled, and he didn’t sugarcoat the experience. He called out the marketing bait-and-switch and made it clear that he wanted better.

Now, better might actually be possible. With Rey set to rebuild the Jedi Order in a new story directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, this is a golden opportunity to reconnect the threads of the sequel trilogy in a meaningful way by bringing Finn back into the fold. The timing works. The narrative makes sense. And Boyega’s love for the franchise, even after everything, still burns bright.

So yes, I’m thrilled to see Daisy Ridley take center stage again. But if Finn isn’t standing beside her, finally stepping fully into the Force-sensitive role fans always believed in, it’ll feel like another missed opportunity. Lucasfilm, it’s time. Let Boyega return, not just as a fan, but as a Jedi.