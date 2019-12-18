Subscribe To Bombshell’s Charlize Theron Responds To Megyn Kelly’s Criticism About Movie Edits Updates
One of the most talked about movies on the end of 2019 has been Bombshell. In addition to being nominated for major awards already, the film was always going to be a major topic of conversation because it dealt with very recent events of a controversial topic within a controversial organization, sexual harassment within Fox News.
The film largely focuses on the story of former Fox News host Megyn Kelly. While Kelly wasn't directly involved in making Bombshell, she did say watching the film was an "emotional experience." Although, she also said that, had she had the ability, she would have made some edits to the movie. Earlier this week on GMA Charlize Theron, who plays Kelly in Bombshell, was asked about Kelly's comments, and the actress doesn't blame her for wanting to make changes. According to Theron...
Needless to say, being Megyn Kelly and seeing Bombshell has to be a unique experience. To see your own story (more or less) being told on the screen has to fill one with the most bizarre mix of emotions. When Kelly came forward she wanted to shine a light on what happened to her as well as the problem of workplace sexual harassment as a whole. The movie certainly does that, but seeing yourself on the screen being played by somebody else has to be shocking.
Even if Megyn Kelly had been directly involved in making Bombshell, there likely would have been elements in the movie that she wished were different. No story, no matter how true, ever makes it to the screen completely intact.
Kelly hasn't gone on record to say exactly what she would have changed, or even how important she thinks those changes are. She said she would have more thoughts soon, so perhaps, as Bombshell hits wide release this weekend, we'll get some more.
While Megyn Kelly might want to make some edits, the movie is pretty good as is according to most. The film is getting generally positive reviews, though not exactly raves. Beyond that, Charlize Theron has received a Golden Globe nomination for her performance in the movie and the cast received a Screen Actors Guild nomination for Best Ensemble Performance.
Check out Charlize Theron's complete comments in the clip below.
Bombshell is in limited release now and opens wide on Friday.