That Time Charlize Theron’s Kids Hated Her Old Guard 2 Mullet So Much They Cried

Fans of movies and television know that there’s plenty that goes into wardrobe, and hair and makeup. We’ve seen award-winning costume designs and stand-out ones which elicit many different emotions from their audience. Seemingly, for the stars, the effort that goes into a role can create the same reactions at home. For Charlize Theron, it came after her kids, August and Jackson, saw her Old Guard 2 mullet cut, where they expressed how much they disliked it through tears.

Theron dropped by Late Night with Seth Meyers to chat about the coming 2025 Netflix guide sequel, The Old Guard 2. The pair talked about how the protagonist Andy has a different hairdo for the July 2 movie, and it’s not a wig. The A-lister confirmed that for the gig, she got a cut and color in the style of a dark brown mullet that her kids were not loving. In fact, she shared that they are into more feminine looks. So when they saw their mom after the transformation, things didn’t go over well, as she said:

I just remember looking over and they both came into the room really excited, and then they just both froze and they just went…And one started crying. One literally started bawling her eyes out.

I can only imagine the sisters realizing how much Theron transformed in the course of a couple of hours. Though with both under the age of tweendom, it’s completely understandable that the bold ‘do had them in real-time shock, including tears. I’m looking forward to taking a closer look at the complete look when the flick comes out with my Netflix subscription to see more of what they saw up close.

What was surprising was that the girls revealed to their mom just how much they didn’t like it after the initial realization. The Mad Max alum revealed that she even had to sit one of them down, who continued to express ill feelings toward the mullet, and explain that people are allowed to look any sort of way. Theron shared:

I had to actually sit down with her and say like, ‘We all get to be who we want to be. And right now Mommy wants to wear a mullet. I don’t tell you what to do with your hair.’

What an afternoon it must’ve been for all. At least they all walked away with a new lesson from the character’s new hairstyle and grew their mother-daughter relationships. Personally, a cut over anything less than an A+ wig is preferable and Charlize Theron’s best movies are proof (her hair in Monster was hers, and I think her kiddos should be thrilled they didn’t have to see that in person).

Soon enough, we’ll finally be able to see Old Guard 2 and the conversation-stoking mullet. Fans of the action/fantasy film have been waiting years (since 2022) to see the final product finally have a premiere date. Viewers started questioning the production timeline after the Atomic Blonde star jumped onto Netflix's Apex .

After speculation around why the delay on The Old Guard 2 's premiere was happening, Theron weighed in and speculated it was due to changes higher up at the mega-streamer that had caused a delay in post-production. Eventually, news of a handful of reshoots was scheduled, and it became apparent that it was also a factor in the issue.

Now that all the bumps and children-related mullet woes regarding the movie have seemingly been worked out, Theron must be breathing easier. And, if any viewers do have comments about the new cut, hopefully, they will take note from the mother-daughter conversation.