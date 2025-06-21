There Was Backlash Over The Casting For How To Train Your Dragon’s Live Action Remake, And The Director Got Candid: ‘It Bothered Me’

With the live-action remake trend, another common trend has taken shape. If a cast member of a different race than the original character is chosen, a lot of angry internet comments follow. It happened with Halle Bailey being chosen to lead The Little Mermaid, Rachel Zegler for Snow White, and more recently when Nico Parker was cast as Astrid in How To Train Your Dragon . Now that the live-action movie has become a big hit, the director has shared his thoughts on the initial backlash.

Twenty-year-old Nico Parker is of mixed British-Zimbabwean heritage, which some fans took issue with since How To Train Your Dragon’s characters are Vikings (who are generally considered to be people from the Scandinavian region). But it’s also a fantasy movie about dragons, so what’s the big deal if it’s not completely period accurate? Here’s what director Dean DeBlois had to say about the backlash to Variety :

I mean, it bothered me in the beginning, and now I think that’s fading away, as I expected it would. Once people start seeing Nico Parker in the role, it just becomes obvious she is excellent as Astrid. She was cast because she was the best that came in, and within the context of this movie, and sort of the expanded mythology of the tribe, the whole idea that Astrid has to be white and blue-eyed and blonde goes away. It’s unfortunate that she had to hear any of that.

How To Train Your Dragon is already a big commercial hit thanks to its opening weekend box office and it’s been receiving praise among audiences and critics alike (check out our How To Train Your Dragon review ), so clearly the love is already outweighing the hate, and that also counts for Nico Parker as Astrid.

The director (who also wrote and directed the original animated movie) shared that he decided to “expand” the mythology of the movies to include more people from different regions, which certainly helps explain Nico Parker’s presence. Additionally, DeBlois said the actress was simply the best person for the job from everyone who auditioned. He also said this:

I guess people only know what they know until we start sort of informing them about the changes and how this movie makes sense of all of it. What’s remarkable about Nico is that she was able to come in and deliver really harsh dialogue that I had written for her as a takedown of Hiccup, and she was the only young actor who would come in and do it without making it feel personal. She was always coming at it as though she were a sports team captain, holding everyone to a certain standard.

When the actress has been asked about the backlash, she said that while she hopes that for people who are simply upset the remake isn't an "exact play-by-play," that they "find something that you love" about the new movie. However, she just doesn't care about "the people that just hate inclusivity, hate change" and doesn't value their opinion. Parker's Astrid itself received a lot more depth from the animated version. Plus, Parker and Mason Thames brought some serious chemistry to their roles as well.

There was a lot against the remake of How To Train Your Dragon, between worries the Toothless design wouldn’t translate or if audiences would question why it even exists , but following the positive reaction, the director can rest easy. He’s even already working on the live-action sequel following all the love for the movie that’s set to come out in the summer of 2027.

Along with the movie now playing in theaters, you can watch our own How To Train Your Dragon cast and director interviews while you’re here.