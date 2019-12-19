Subscribe To James Cameron Defends Avatar's Lengthy Filming, Says Movies Are 'Right On Schedule' Updates
James Cameron is a prolific filmmaker, behind modern classics like Titanic, The Terminator, True Lies, and more recently Avatar. Cameron's 2009 blockbuster showed what visual effects and motion capture technology was truly capable of, with Avatar making an insane amount of money at the box office. In fact, it was only recently dethroned by Avengers: Endgame as the highest grossing movie of all time. The road to Avatar's sequels has been a long one, but according to Cameron himself the sequels are just on time.
It's already been a decade since Avatar arrived in theaters and became a pop culture phenomenon. Given its box office appeal, the sequels seemed inevitable. But James Cameron has taken his time developing up to four more movies, going all the way to Avatar 5. He recently defended the sequels' long road to theaters, saying:
Well, that is a bit reassuring. Despite how long its taken for Avatar 2 to finally head to theaters, it does seem like James Cameron and company have been getting work done on future installments in the sci-fi franchise. So it looks like they might become a reality after all.
The wait for Avatar's sequels, especially Avatar 2, has been a long and excruciating one for fans of James Cameron's colorful world of Pandora. The franchise became a pop culture sensation after the first movie's release, as countless moviegoers ran to theaters to see the stunning visuals on the big screen. What's more, Avatar has even been given its own section of Disney's theme parks. While this has helped keep fan interest, it's still been a long ten years since the property has occupied theaters.
In his same conversation with Variety, James Cameron went into more detail about the discrepancy between fan expectations and the actual process of crafting these massive CGI dominated blockbusters. As acclaimed filmmaker put it,
Well, I guess that does make sense. Filming and editing an Avatar movie isn't like making a traditional action flick. Motion capture and visual effects take a great deal of time, at least if you want them done properly. And as such, James Cameron believes he's right on schedule for the Avatar films, since he's been working on all of them at once. He hasn't spent a decade on just Avatar 2, but the entire franchise. And he's clearly got big plans.
