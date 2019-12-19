James Cameron Defends Avatar's Lengthy Filming, Says Movies Are 'Right On Schedule'

The wait for Avatar's sequels, especially Avatar 2, has been a long and excruciating one for fans of James Cameron's colorful world of Pandora. The franchise became a pop culture sensation after the first movie's release, as countless moviegoers ran to theaters to see the stunning visuals on the big screen. What's more, Avatar has even been given its own section of Disney's theme parks. While this has helped keep fan interest, it's still been a long ten years since the property has occupied theaters.