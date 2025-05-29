James Gunn Debunks Superman Rumor About The Runtime While Offering Thrilling Update About The DC Flick

If there’s one movie I’m looking forward to on the 2025 movie schedule more than any other, it has to be James Gunn’s upcoming Superman. To be sure, I’m far from certain the movie is going to be great, but there’s a lot of reason to believe it will be, and the potential for something really special is quite high. This makes it very exciting to learn that the movie, set for release in a little over a month, is very nearly done.

In a post on Threads, James Gunn did what he does best: debunking the latest rumor regarding one of his films. In this case, it came from a fan asking about an official runtime for Superman, listed as two hours and two minutes. Gunn said the official runtime for the film hasn’t been set yet, for the simple reason that the movie isn’t actually finished. However, that day is very close as there are apparently only a couple of VFX shots remaining to finish. Gunn said…

That is not correct. It's almost totally locked - meaning we're just finishing a couple VFX shots over the weekend - but that's not the running time.

The runtime itself isn’t particularly important. The movie will be as long as it needs to be. Given that we’ve seen more and more blockbusters with runtimes significantly higher than two hours, it’s unlikely the movie will be edited down more than James Gunn wants. While there was a time when we might have seen a movie with broad appeal edited down for no reason beyond a desire to hit a certain runtime, that's less likely today.

What’s important is that Superman is literally days away from being completed. It doesn’t change how many days I need to wait to see it, of course, but the fact that it’s nearly done makes it feel like Superman is just a little bit closer.

Superman will make the big screen debut of the new DCU under James Gunn, and with numerous DC Comics characters other than the Man of Steel set to appear, the movie will certainly open up many different directions for a cinematic universe to go. When Iron Man first arrived, we didn’t know what Marvel was planning, but with DC’s new universe, we know what’s happening, which makes Superman’s arrival all the more exciting and important.

Superman is going to be a big movie when it hits theaters in July. Whether it’s a great film or a major box office hit remains to be seen, but success or failure, Superman is going to make a considerable impact. I can’t wait to see which it is. How long I’m sitting in the theater is the least of my concerns.