Doctor Sleep Is Getting A Crazy Long Director's Cut

It hasn’t even been two months since Doctor Sleep was released in theaters, but there’s a much quicker turnaround with home media releases nowadays. So while some of you may still be able to catch the follow-up tale to The Shining on the big screen, the rest can look ahead to when you’ll be able to watch it in the comfort of your own home. Not only do we now know when that will happen, we’ve also learned a director’s cut of Doctor Sleep will be part of that rollout.