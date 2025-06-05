Mike Flanagan's Wife Woke Up To Him Ghost Hunting At The Hotel That Inspired The Shining
Kate Siegel told us an amazing story about her husband at The Stanley hotel.
If Stephen King fans need even one more reason to appreciate the existence of Mike Flanagan, it should be known that he and his wife Kate Siegel have wonderfully deep ties to The Stanley – the hotel in Estes Park, Colorado that inspired King to write The Shining. There is an obvious connection between the filmmakers and the establishment simply through the making of 2019’s Doctor Sleep, but years prior to that, Flanagan and Siegel actually finished the script for their breakout movie Hush while staying in the notorious Room 217.
And while they’ve never seen a ghost at the famously haunted hotel, it’s not for a lack of trying.
Mike Flanagan and Kate Siegel’s latest collaboration is the new Stephen King adaptation The Life Of Chuck, and when I had the chance to speak with the actress late last week during the film’s press day, I made a point of bringing up her time at The Stanley. I asked if she had been back at the hotel since the release of Doctor Sleep, and if she has ever seen a ghost there. It turns out that she has been back a few times, but despite her desire, she has not yet made contact with the spirit world. Said Siegel,
It’s a curiosity that her husband definitely shares (if that wasn’t already obvious from the fact that so much of his work involves contact with the dead – including The Haunting Of Hill House, The Haunting Of Bly Manor, and Ouija: Origin of Evil). Kate Siegel recalls one special night when she woke up to find Mike Flanagan trying to attract the attention of any ghost children who might be in the vicinity. Said Siegel,
For their latest collaboration as writer/director and actor, Mike Flanagan and Kate Siegel have stepped away from the world of ghosts and have instead made a film about the opposite of death: life. Starring Tom Hiddleston, Mark Hamill, Karen Gillan, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Mia Sara, Matthew Lillard, Jacob Tremblay and Annalise Basso, The Life Of Chuck is based on the novella of the same name by Stephen King, and it’s an absolutely stunning and beautiful examination of existence and the multitudes that exist within all of us.
Last fall, the movie premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival to overwhelming acclaim, winning the much-coveted People's Choice Award, and now it is set to arrive in theaters this Friday, May 6.
Eric Eisenberg is the Assistant Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. After graduating Boston University and earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism, he took a part-time job as a staff writer for CinemaBlend, and after six months was offered the opportunity to move to Los Angeles and take on a newly created West Coast Editor position. Over a decade later, he's continuing to advance his interests and expertise. In addition to conducting filmmaker interviews and contributing to the news and feature content of the site, Eric also oversees the Movie Reviews section, writes the the weekend box office report (published Sundays), and is the site's resident Stephen King expert. He has two King-related columns.
