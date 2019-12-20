James Corden And Taylor Swift's Cats Video Might Be Wilder Than The Movie Cats

A highlight is when Rebel Wilson spikes a giant saucer of milk and drink out of it together as Taylor Swift reflects on the possibility of her recently named “Artist of the Decade” title might now be taken away. Francesca Hayward also has a tough time being mad at an adorable dog in order to stay in character as a cat. So much is happening in just six minutes! The wierdest being when Jason Derulo has to poop in a human-sized litter box. The pop singer recently pointed out how he’s 125% sure his manhood was CGI’d out of the big-screen musical.