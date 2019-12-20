Subscribe To James Corden And Taylor Swift's Cats Video Might Be Wilder Than The Movie Cats Updates
No matter how you slice it, this is a memorable weekend to go to the movies. Aside from divisive reactions from a galaxy far, far away, Tom Hooper’s Cats has debuted in theaters to bewilder you into the rest of the year. The controversial live-action CGI version of the smash Broadway musical has an incredible cast in front of it such as Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson, Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba, Ian McKellen and Judi Dench. It looks like they don’t mind leaning further into how bizarre the film about human-cat hybrids singing and dancing is either.
On The Late Late Show With James Corden, a handful of the stars dressed up in cat onesies and parodied the “cat school” they apparently attended ahead of the production of the musical. What another wild bite to come from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats! Check it out:
Well, that happened! James Corden brought along the film’s director, Tom Hooper, and some of the ensemble, including Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson, Jennifer Hudson, Jason Derulo and Francesca Hayward, for an odd ride into “cat school.” The sketch starts off with the cast not being able to notice James Corden crouching down on his knees, channeling a feline as the late night host he is.
Don’t worry, it gets more ridiculous. The group then practices some harmonies, but the only lyric is “meow.” Get it? Because they’re cats! It’s a joke! The video clip follows an Office format, with some of the stars sharing their perspectives in side interviews as it plays. The cast shows off their cat skills, meowing together, pawing at lasers, playing with massive balls of yarn and walking through “doggy” doors.
A highlight is when Rebel Wilson spikes a giant saucer of milk and drink out of it together as Taylor Swift reflects on the possibility of her recently named “Artist of the Decade” title might now be taken away. Francesca Hayward also has a tough time being mad at an adorable dog in order to stay in character as a cat. So much is happening in just six minutes! The wierdest being when Jason Derulo has to poop in a human-sized litter box. The pop singer recently pointed out how he’s 125% sure his manhood was CGI’d out of the big-screen musical.
Considering the wild comments and harsh reviews Cats has been receiving since it was released, it’s great to see the talented cast enjoy making fun of the film's premise and get weird with it. While it had been reported that Cats cost close to $300 million to make, which is close to Justice League and Solo’s production costs, it appears that wasn't truly the case, but it remains to be seen how it'll ultimately perform commercially.
