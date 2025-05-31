I Just Found Out Blake Lively's Co-Star Tricked Her During Another Simple Favor's Wedding Scene, And LOL

After what seemed like forever, Another Simple Favor reunited Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick for another round of sex, murder and family secrets. So you’d think that when it came to making this streaming hit on the 2025 movie schedule, the greatest potential for pranks would be between these headliners. Apparently, however, it was co-star Michele Morrone who pulled the stunt that made Ms. Lively laugh the hardest on set.

When asked about that very subject during an interview for this Prime Video subscription exclusive, the It Ends With Us star had quite the story to tell about their on screen wedding. Here’s how a simple error turned into a pretty huge laugh:

Sweet Michele was an angel, and would help me with my Italian. And when we had to do our wedding vows, it was like 'In the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit.' Instead of ‘figlio,' he said ‘coniglio.’ … And I was like, "I think that's rabbit."

Blake Lively’s suspicions were indeed correct, which means that there’s footage somewhere of her saying “In the name of the Father, the Son, and the Rabbit.” After rewatching the scene for research, I can totally see where this story may have taken place too. While the vows we witness are in Italian, the only person preaching the gospel in question is the priest himself; after a cut that seems to suggest this moment could have fit in perfectly.

As if wearing Another Simple Favor’s flashy (but safety conscious) fashions didn’t present enough of a challenge, the Italian language was used against our star in a small moment of levity. Though as you can hear throughout the rest of the picture, Blake Lively sounds like she did a pretty good job of speaking the language in her handful of scenes that required it.

Still, this is one of those stories you need to hear to believe. Which makes the fact that Another Simple Favor’s press tour, kicked off by Lively's big public appearance at SXSW, included filming this very moment and sharing it through this Instagram reel:

There has to be an outtake reel of some sort waiting for a potential physical release of Another Simple Favor. Between this story and director Paul Feig telling me about Blake Lively improvising a certain swear word throughout the shoot, the laughter must have been contagious. Of course, it also helps that the picture was shot in Capri, and who can be in a foul mood in Italy?

The answer to that question is simpler than you think, at least if we’re going by Another Simple Favor’s wild twists and turns . All of those dangerous reveals are waiting for anyone with access to Prime Video, the streaming home of Blake Lively's much talked about summer sequel.