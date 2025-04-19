Hugh Jackman's Deadpool & Wolverine Follow-Up Is A Movie About Some Sheep Solving A Murder, And I Can't Stop Thinking About It

When Deadpool & Wolverine was hitting the movie release schedule last year, I did wonder what Hugh Jackman would do next. Unsurprisingly, he headed back to his theater roots for From New York, With Love, which is expected to keep running until October 2025. But on the movie front his next project is a movie about some sheep solving a murder, and I can't stop thinking about it.

Amazon showed up for the first time this year at CinemaCon 2025, and during CinemaBlend's live blog of the whole event, there was a lot of hope we might get some Bond news. The closest thing we got to that was that some work has “started” in London, but to be honest, it didn’t really matter because the movie I am still thinking about days later actually had to do with Hugh Jackman and the sheep solving a murder.

Amazon announced Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie – a movie literally about some sheep who are devastated and try and figure out whodunnit after their shepherd dies –and the vibe in the crowd was audibly giving a “what is this?” sort of bent.

But then we got footage from the studio, and to be honest, the movie looks delightful. I’d still argue Three Bags Full reads more like a Hallmark movie title than a big screen venture, but Amazon is committed to bringing this one to the big screen, and after seeing the first look, it doesn’t look half baaaa-d. I know, I couldn't help myself.

Hugh Jackman theatrical follow-up after Deadpool & Wolverine with a little movie from none other than Kyle Balda, who helmed a bunch of Despicable Me franchise projects for Universal. Chernobyl and The Last of Us’ Craig Mazin wrote the script and some major talent is involved, and when I say major I mean it:

Hugh Jackman

Bryan Cranston

Emma Thompson

Nicholas Galitzine (Heartstopper)

Patrick Stewart

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Regina Hall

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Molly Gordon (The Bear)

Chris O’Dowd

But talent alone does not necessarily make for a good movie, and Three Bags Full will likely rise or fall based on its tone, which seems both amusing and engaging. As for its title, the movie is actually based on the book of the same name by Leonie Swan, a book you can purchase on Amazon and is called a “clever spin” and an “offbeat yarn” (yes those are both wool nods) on the detective genre.

Three Bags Full isn't expected to come to theaters until 2026, but the 2008 novel can be bought by readers now.

Three Bags Full isn’t expected to come to theaters until 2026, but it’s part of a new move from Amazon to work toward reinvigorating the theatrical business. Amazon has committed upwards of 15 movies for full theatrical runs in the coming years so that audiences can continue enjoying movies on the big screen. And hey, at least Jackman won't have to worry about peeing in the Wolverine suit for this one...

The studio really had a big win with Red One last year (though less so at the box office), and it was a big move to see the studio show up at CinemaCon this year, and alongside properties like Bond, it’s nice to see Amazon also investing in some originals (and maybe selling a few books on the side in the meantime).

I didn’t have this on my bingo card when it came to Hugh Jackman’s upcoming roles, but the premise is so wacky it just might work, and it certainly made for one of the most interesting moments at CinemaCon this year. Along with Three Bags Full, Jackman will also be starring in Apostle Paul, The Death of Robin Hood, and Song Sung Blue, which is also in post-production.

And in the meantime, there's always that 8-hour video of Jackman breathing if you need a quick fix.