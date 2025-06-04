I Knew Shaq Was Awesome When He Walked Into Travis Kelce’s Podcast (But I Didn't Know He Was Also A Swiftie)

You know, I’ve always known Shaquille O'Neal contained multitudes and that he was full of surprises. However, the NBA legend revealing his Swiftie status in front of Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce was not something I expected. I’m thrilled it happened, though, and I’m overjoyed that this instance between the two and Jason Kelce can live rent-free in my head forever.

So, here’s the context: after a delightful episode of New Heights, the Kelce brothers were wrapping up their interview with Shaq. He paused them to say he “needed” to show them something. That something was “I Knew You Were Trouble” by Taylor Swift, and you can see how everyone reacted to this needle drop in the clip below:

There’s so much to love here! Shaq lip synching and jamming out to this classic Red track, iconic. Jason and Travis waiting to see what he was going to play, and then immediately dancing and smiling along with him, wonderful. Their applause when the Inside the NBA co-host said the following was also fabulous:

That’s my favorite song in the world, brother.

Then, the final cherry on top was Travis Kelce acknowledging the fact that Swift now owns every version of her music (which includes that track). Here’s what the Super Bowl champion specifically said:

Just got that song back, too. Just bought all her music back so it’s finally her’s too, man. I appreciate that, dog.

I meant it earlier, this moment will live rent-free in my head for the foreseeable future, and I love that for me, Shaq, the Kelces, and everyone else who got to witness this.

I’ve seen my fair share of iconic moments from the basketball player, too. I also love seeing famous Swifties, like Flavor Flav, showing their love for the pop star. So, watching this hilarious basketball legend show his love and respect for Swift and her relationship was truly wonderful.

Now, as someone who covered the Eras Tour and saw videos of celebs like Emma Stone, Laura Dern and more dancing the night away at it, I have to wonder what Shaq would have thought of the experience. If I had to guess what would have happened, I’d bet he would have been standing right next to Travis, AKA, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs,” and showing the same level of enthusiasm he showed in the above clip.

Honestly, I bet he would have been down to get up and perform on that Eras Tour stage, like the tight end did last year, if Swift allowed it.

Truly, I already adored Shaq, however, I love him even more now. Him shamelessly sharing his favorite Taylor Swift song was wonderful, and knowing that he’s a Swiftie brings me immense joy. Now, the next time she goes on tour, we'd better see him in that VIP tent rocking out to his “favorite song in the world.”