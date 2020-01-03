Martin Scorsese Says He Almost Quit Making Movies After The Aviator

Many are regarding Martin Scorsese’s latest movie, The Irishman, his masterpiece. That's even after he helmed the iconic Taxi Driver and The Wolf of Wall Street, won the Academy Award for Best Director for The Departed, penned his love letter to early film with Hugo, and delivered The Wolf of Wall Street. He always seems to be in the prime of his career, doesn’t he? Yet, there’s a world where Scorsese almost quit over 15 years ago on The Aviator, his second collaboration with Leonardo DiCaprio.