Why 50 Cent Thinks Diddy’s Legal Team Did Him ‘Dirty’ As Deliberations Begin In His Sex-Trafficking Trial
50 Cent didn't hold back.
The trial of Sean Combs has reached the homestretch, as the jury is now in the process of making deliberations. Said process comes after both the prosecution and the defense delivered their closing arguments. 55-year-old Combs, whose rapper moniker is Diddy, is facing several charges, including one related to sex-trafficking. His legal team shifted its legal strategy significantly before stating its case. Now, fellow hip hop mogul 50 Cent is sharing why he believes Combs’ lawyers ultimately didn’t do right by him.
Diddy’s lawyers rested their case in less than 30 minutes, and the artist himself didn’t testify. In addition to that, the team didn’t call any other witnesses, which a legal expert viewed as a “calculated risk.” Collectively, this was a stark departure from how prosecutors presented their case, which was laid out over the course of several weeks. 50 Cent took to Instagram to admonish Diddy’s attorneys for their closing arguments. While sharing an A.I.-generated image of himself, the rapper added the following comment in his caption:
The person who “Fiddy”, who specifically seems to take issue with is Sean Combs’ top attorney, Marc Agnifilo. As reported by Vibe, Agnifilo chastised Combs’ former employees who took issue with the way he operated and claimed that despite their grievances, they enjoyed working for him. Agnifilo also argued that Combs is not a sex-trafficker but someone who enjoys the lifestyle of a swinger. In a since-deleted post captured by the aforementioned news outlet, Jackson referred to Agnifilo as “the worst lawyer”:
It’s unclear who the “she” the rapper – whose real name is Curtis Jackson – is referring to. Before making these comments, Jackson had spent the last several months calling out Diddy over his alleged offenses. Weeks ago, Jackson declared his intention to prevent U.S. President Donald Trump from pardoning the Sean John founder if he’s convicted. Not only that, but Jackson is also producing a Diddy documentary that’s reportedly been scooped up by Netflix. The “P.I.M.P” rapper also criticized Kanye West for supporting Diddy throughout his legal woes.
Sean Combs is facing charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution. If convicted, Combs could face up to life in prison. Legal analysts have been weighing in on the case in recent weeks and, recently, one attorney reasoned that Combs “might be cooked” due to the prostitution charge he’s facing. The “Best Friend” rapper did see a win nearly a week ago, as prosecutors opted not to pursue a few charges against him, per TMZ.
As the trial now stands, it’s unclear as to how long it will take the jury to deliberate. The public will have to wait accordingly on that front, and there’s also no telling if or when 50 Cent might speak out on the case again.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.