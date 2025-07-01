Why 50 Cent Thinks Diddy’s Legal Team Did Him ‘Dirty’ As Deliberations Begin In His Sex-Trafficking Trial

The trial of Sean Combs has reached the homestretch, as the jury is now in the process of making deliberations. Said process comes after both the prosecution and the defense delivered their closing arguments. 55-year-old Combs, whose rapper moniker is Diddy, is facing several charges, including one related to sex-trafficking. His legal team shifted its legal strategy significantly before stating its case. Now, fellow hip hop mogul 50 Cent is sharing why he believes Combs’ lawyers ultimately didn’t do right by him.

Diddy’s lawyers rested their case in less than 30 minutes, and the artist himself didn’t testify. In addition to that, the team didn’t call any other witnesses, which a legal expert viewed as a “calculated risk.” Collectively, this was a stark departure from how prosecutors presented their case, which was laid out over the course of several weeks. 50 Cent took to Instagram to admonish Diddy’s attorneys for their closing arguments. While sharing an A.I.-generated image of himself, the rapper added the following comment in his caption:

Damn they did Diddy dirty them closing statements man, I could have done better then that. 🤔How much he pay them lawyers?

The person who “Fiddy”, who specifically seems to take issue with is Sean Combs’ top attorney, Marc Agnifilo. As reported by Vibe, Agnifilo chastised Combs’ former employees who took issue with the way he operated and claimed that despite their grievances, they enjoyed working for him. Agnifilo also argued that Combs is not a sex-trafficker but someone who enjoys the lifestyle of a swinger. In a since-deleted post captured by the aforementioned news outlet, Jackson referred to Agnifilo as “the worst lawyer”:

She didn’t have the worst lawyer, You are the worst lawyer. Remember the name Marc Agnifilo. He just got Diddy ass 20 years.

More on 50 Cent (Image credit: BigBoyTV/FLAGRANT) After Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Wore Lingerie Made Out Of Candy, 50 Cent Didn’t Mince Words

It’s unclear who the “she” the rapper – whose real name is Curtis Jackson – is referring to. Before making these comments, Jackson had spent the last several months calling out Diddy over his alleged offenses. Weeks ago, Jackson declared his intention to prevent U.S. President Donald Trump from pardoning the Sean John founder if he’s convicted. Not only that, but Jackson is also producing a Diddy documentary that’s reportedly been scooped up by Netflix. The “P.I.M.P” rapper also criticized Kanye West for supporting Diddy throughout his legal woes.

Sean Combs is facing charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution. If convicted, Combs could face up to life in prison. Legal analysts have been weighing in on the case in recent weeks and, recently, one attorney reasoned that Combs “might be cooked” due to the prostitution charge he’s facing. The “Best Friend” rapper did see a win nearly a week ago, as prosecutors opted not to pursue a few charges against him, per TMZ.

As the trial now stands, it’s unclear as to how long it will take the jury to deliberate. The public will have to wait accordingly on that front, and there’s also no telling if or when 50 Cent might speak out on the case again.