As Brokeback Mountain Hits Its 20th Anniversary, Director Ang Lee Reveals The Emotional Reason Why The Film Made Him ‘Love Life’ And ‘Filmmaking’ Again
What a classic.
Filmmaker Ang Lee has had a wildly successful career, including acclaimed films like the endlessly rewatchable Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Hulk. He's also behind the acclaimed drama Brokeback Mountain, which had some trouble being made. As that title reaches its 20th anniversary, the director explained how it helped him find new passion for his career, and prevented him from an early retirement.
The 2005 movie is on of the best LGBTQ+ movies ever, and was universally acclaimed upon its release. Lee spoke to Deadline about the movie's life, and revealed that he wanted to retire after the long and grueling filming shoots of both Crouching Tiger and Hulk. But shortly before his late father died, he made him promised him he wouldn't retire early so he might set a good example for his child. Ang Lee shared the power of Brokeback on his life, saying:
Talk about an emotional impact. As the filmmaker shared, the last two movies he worked on took a serious physical toll on him. This is far beyond the normal exhaustion that comes with film sets, so it's understandable that he might have considered giving up directing altogether. But in the end the tragic tale gave him a new lease on life and work.
While Brokeback Mountain didn't win Best Picture, it was universally acclaimed upon its release. It was a huge risk for its stars, with Jake Gyllenhaal facing stigma for playing a queer character. In the same interview he spoke about the power the film had, offering:
In the end, there are a ton of people who ultimately saw the movie, which was made with a modest $14 million budget and earned $178 million at the box office. Stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger formed a strong bond, and their performances were given a ton of praise. And this was in a time where it was very rare for leading men in Hollywood to play gay characters.
While reflecting on the difficulty of bringing Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon to life, Ang Lee spoke the outlet about how much he learned bringing Brokeback Mountain to life. In his words:
In the end, the he would be given a new passion for filmmaking, and still hasn't retired to this date. Lee brought something new to Gemini Man, and is attached to another upcoming movie titled Thrilla in Manila. And we've got Brokeback Mountain to thank for his ongoing film career.
Thrilla in Manila is still in development, so it's unclear when it will arrive in theaters. we shouldn't expect it as part of the 2025 movie release list, but hopefully more information comes sooner rather than later.
