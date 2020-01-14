Joaquin Phoenix Explains Why He Dislikes Rehearsing Movies Like Joker

Since before its release, Todd Phillips' Joker has been the subject of much discussion. The dark psychological drama made a big splash at film festivals, before breaking records with its wide theatrical release. Since then Joker has become a favorite for awards season, earning a whopping 11 nominations for the 2020 Academy Awards. Joaquin Phoenix is a favorite to win the Best Actor statue, especially after his win at the Golden Globes. Phoenix has been open about his process, and he recently explained why he doesn't like to rehearse scenes, especially for movies like Joker.