A Fan Asked Kieran Culkin About His Sunrise On The Reaping Casting, And His Response Had All The Fans Talking: 'Exactly What I Expected'
I saw this one coming...
Ever since The Hunger Games: The Sunrise on the Reaping cast Kieran Culkin as the younger version of The Hunger Games’ character Caesar Flickerman, I’ve been hoping someone would ask him about it. At the moment, he’s on Broadway too, so I figured a fan would bring it up to him while he signed Playbills after a show. Well, that’s exactly what happened, and fans can’t stop talking about his on-brand reaction.
Kieran Culkin Was Asked About Sunrise On The Reaping While Interacting With Fans
At the moment, Culkin is starring in Glengarry Glen Ross on Broadway, and after a show, he was walking down a line of fans outside the stage door, signing Playbills and interacting with them. During olivianotbenson13’s video, she said she was very excited to see him in Sunrise on the Reaping, which you can see on TikTok, and he responded with the following six words:
He then shrugged, kept signing Playbills, talked with a few other fans and kindly moved on. If you know Kieran Culkin, you know that kind of reaction is on-brand, which is why the fans in the comments were not only unsurprised but here for it.
His Reaction Was Totally Expected, And Fans Are Here For It
If you’ve seen Kieran Culkin’s acceptance speeches at award shows – he won an Emmy in 2023 and took home a 2025 Oscar, so he’s been on stage a lot – you’ll know that he has a nonchalant air about him that can lead to really funny moments and reactions. His roles in the Succession cast and A Real Pain also play into that fact.
So, when this fan expressed excitement about him playing the younger version of Stanley Tucci’s Hunger Games character in Sunrise on the Reaping, his reaction was totally on brand, as Youknowwho commented:
Honestly, same. I figured he’d have this exact reaction to this massive news.
For the last few weeks, the casting announcements for Haymitch and the various characters from the latest Hunger Games prequel have gone viral. It was especially big news when massive names were attached to iconic characters, like Effie being played by Elle Fanning and Snow being played by Ralph Fiennes.
Culkin’s casting announcement went super viral (it has over 7.5 million views on TikTok), and fans can’t wait to see him as the host of the Hunger Games. So, the fact that he was so casual about the situation as a whole made fans happy:
- the level of nonchalant that I strive to be -grace
- nonchalant baby all grown up -kelly
- This is so me. I've been in my field for 30 years. "oh yeah, I'm gonna do that thing, no biggie". 🤣🤣🤣 -TacoandLily
- nonchalant final boss -vitaminwater
- i fucking love this man so unserious -belle
Other fans noted that his reaction felt very on-brand for Caesar, too. Honestly, I can see it. As someone who is currently reading Sunrise on the Reaping, I’ve noted how unpredictable and unbothered the Hunger Games host can be. So, I can see where these fans are coming from:
- His response was so Caeser. He’s gonna do amazing. -Kate
- Imagine this is what Cesar is really like when the camera are off 🤣🤣 -H
- That was so Caesar of him 😩-Taylor
Overall, this answer was just so Kieran Culkin, and I can’t get enough of it. Truly, as Lo pointed out, it was a “perfect” response:
He didn’t give anything away about his role, but also didn’t give us nothing, plus this is an iconic and hilarious interaction.
So, yeah, the Oscar winner’s response was expected, and I write that as the highest compliment. It also made me even more excited to see his take on the eccentric host of the Hunger Games when Sunrise on the Reaping hits theaters on November 20, 2026.
