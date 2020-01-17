Bad Boys For Life Has An Awesome Cameo You Might Miss If You're Not Paying Attention

Die-hard fans of the first two Bad Boys movies likely were disappointed when they learned that bombastic director Michael Bay was not going to be returning to the franchise to helm the third installment, Bad Boys for Life. Bay was working on the Netflix movie 6 Underground, and maybe wanted to move in a different direction. So it brought me (as a true fan) tremendous joy when I saw that Bay gave his blessings to the project by appearing for a cameo… passing the ceremonial baton to new co-directors Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi.