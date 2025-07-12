How Brad Pitt Allegedly Feels About His Relationship With His Kids As He Makes A Big Move In Legal Battle With Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie

Even though Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce is finalized , there is still a legal battle going on and questions swirling around. One of those questions has to do with the actor’s relationship with his kids. Well, now, as the F1 star made a move in his legal battle with his ex-wife, an insider made claims about how he feels regarding his relationship with his kids.

An Insider Made Claims About How Brad Pitt Allegedly Feels About His Relationship With His Kids

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are the parents of Maddox (23), Pax (21), Zahara (20), Shiloh (19) and twins Knox and Vivienne (16). Their youngest twins are about to turn 17, and allegedly, Pitt is “desperate” to spend time with them. A source made these claims to The Daily Mail , explaining:

Brad's desperate to give it one final shot to get together with them and make amends, even though he knows the chance they'll agree to spend time with him is remote to say the least.

Apparently, he has not heard back from his two kids or their reps. The source went on to explain that the Ocean’s Eleven actor wants his children to be a bigger part of his life. They said he’s a “proud father,” and he wants to have good relationships with them:

There is a bond that parents have with their kids, and Brad would be very happy to have them all back in the fold of his life. He will always believe and always hope there is a chance to be back with all of them, and he doesn't want to think otherwise. He doesn't want to give up, he's not that kind of guy, he's not that kind of father. He is a proud father, and he would be happy to have them see that eventually. Now they have to make the move because he has tried over and over again to get back in their good graces.

Throughout this divorce, it’s been claimed that their kids are much closer to Jolie , and at the start of 2025, one insider told People that they allegedly wanted their mom to “speak up for herself” and “defend herself.” Along with that, a few of their kids have dropped Pitt as their last name , including Shiloh and Vivienne.

According to this latest report, the former couple's kids are “very important to his life,” and even though he’s at odds with his ex-wife in court, he apparently “will always want to be an anchor in” their lives.

The Big Move Brad Pitt Made In The Legal Battle He’s In With His Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie

Throughout the years of this legal battle, two of the biggest topics of conversation have been in regards to their kids and the winery Château Miraval . So, within the same week of these reports about his relationship with his kids, it was reported that Pitt made a big move in regard to the winery.

According to People , Pitt has asked for Jolie’s private communications, as he filed a court document that showed that he was trying to depose Stoli Group’s Alexey Oliynik. The actor is claiming that this person is in the know about Jolie’s 2021 sale of the winery to the wine division of the Stoli Group called Tenute del Mondo. Oliynik will not turn over the documents or appear for a deposition. He claims he doesn’t have to because he’s a resident of Switzerland.

This is relevant because Pitt’s 2022 lawsuit alleges that his ex-wife made this sale without his approval. Meanwhile, Jolie is countersuing him.

So, the legal battle rages on. Meanwhile, professionally, Brad Pitt just released F1 on the 2025 movie schedule , and that’s currently playing in theaters. Angelina Jolie has a movie called Couture in the works.

Now, as we learn more about their family lives, legal battles and professional developments, we’ll keep you updated.