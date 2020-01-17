Why Jordan Peele Resists Question About Us’ Ending And The Tethered

We've seen how the connection between people and the Tethered works through the family of Lupita Nyong'o's character. While that family has survived, the Tethered as a group have succeeded in their plan, at least as far as creating their human chain. At the same time, we see that the Tethered haven't exactly caused a massive breakdown of society. There are helicopters in the air watching the Tethered as the movie fades to black. One assumes the police and the military are still going to be dealing with this threat, but what happens when they collide, is up to the viewer to suggest.