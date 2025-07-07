The Hot Wheels Movie Just Landed An Impressive Creative Team, And The Director Is A Pretty Wicked Choice

After the worldwide success of Barbie back in 2023, studios realized there may be an appetite for toy products on film. The Polly Pocket movie seems to be a go, despite Lena Dunham no longer directing , and news today suggests that Hot Wheels is certainly moving forward. After a long hunt to find a director for Hot Wheels , it seems like the project finally has some talent attached, and I think it’s a Wicked good choice.

In a recent report by Deadline , Jon M. Chu, who is best known for directing the Wicked movies and Crazy Rich Asians, has signed on for the Hot Wheels project. After Wicked was a box office sensation in the fall, it seemed like everyone was clambering to work with Chu, launching him to A-list filmmaker status. He has a flair for the blockbuster, seeming to specialize in big flashy spectacles that come together and excel at world building. This makes him a great fit for Hot Wheels, which will need to establish its own world the way that Barbie did. In a statement, Chu said:

Hot Wheels has always been about more than speed — it’s about imagination, connection and the thrill of play. Bringing that spirit to the big screen is an incredible opportunity. I’m excited to partner with Mattel Studios, Warner Bros. Pictures, and Bad Robot to create an adventure that honors Hot Wheels’ legacy while driving it somewhere entirely new.

In addition to Chu, Juel Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier, who are responsible for writing such films as Creed II and They Cloned Tyrone have been tapped to pen the script. It seems like some Star Wars talent is attached to Hot Wheels as well, with J.J. Abrams cited as a producer through his production company, Bad Robot. It will also be produced under Warner Brothers, who has a current partnership with Mattel and seems confident they can bring the Hot Wheels world to life.

Hot Wheels is currently being advertised as an action film, which makes sense considering the marketing of the product in the past. Auo racing films have been known to have a flair for the adrenaline rush in the past, as the Fast and Furious movies have demonstrated. With F1 being a success this summer, there clearly is an appetite for this kind of movie. With the right vision, I think this could be a great move for Warner Brothers, as the sleek car designs and colorful visuals could bring this to life in a really fun way.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

In all, this seems like the right next move for Chu following Wicked: For Good, which will be released later this year. He has a lot of interesting projects on his hands with Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat currently in development, and Split Fiction already underway. He clearly is seeing the benefits of delivering cinematically time and time again, and I can’t wait to see what he can dream up for Hot Wheels when the film finally hits the big screen.

Hot Wheels is still in the development phase, but this announcement means we are getting closer to seeing the film on the big screen very soon. In the meantime, fans can see Jon M. Chu’s upcoming film, Wicked: For Good which hits theaters on November 21st, 2025. For more information on other exciting titles heading to cinemas in the near future, make sure to consult our 2025 movie release schedule .