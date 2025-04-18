After Watching The Teaser For Him, There's One Performance I Was Shocked By That I Need To See More Of

Producer Jordan Peele has an eye for culturally relevant horror, whether he’s behind the wheel or not. For his 2025 movie schedule entry Him, director/co-writer Justin Tipping is in control, in a story that looks to be blending football, body horror, and some witchcraft in the mix. But even with such chilling visuals, one performance in this upcoming horror movie cut me to the core, and I can’t wait to see more of what’s to come.

Playing the character of Isaiah White, who is described as “a legendary eight-time Championship quarterback and cultural megastar” in this project’s synopsis, Marlon Wayans doesn’t tip into over-the-top energy in the small peek Universal Pictures has shared here.

As he offers young quarterback Cameron Cade (Tyriq Withers) the chance to bounce back from a gnarly injury, you hear White offering a pep talk that sounds like your usual training montage pump-up. At least, until we pivot into the stuff that probably impressed the audience at Universal's 2025 CinemaCon panel, which is where this clip may have made its debut.

That quickly turns to moments alternating between stoicism and pure histrionics, with some creepy vocal distortion finding its way into the mix as well. Which, if you know Marlon Wayans’ filmography, is familiar territory that he’s making a welcome return to.

Most people cite Wayans’ comedic work, with the Scary Movie franchise and White Chicks as his claims to fame. However, his chops as a comedian who’s great in dramatic roles , as seen in pictures such as Requiem for a Dream, or even action pictures like G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra, are nothing to sleep on.

The push and pull of Him’s teaser shows that off rather brilliantly, as we’re shown the temptations and the pitfalls of sporting fame. All the while Tyriq Withers’ Cameron is being constantly asked by Marlon Wayans’ character how much he’s willing to sacrifice. It’s practically a bargain with the devil when the Atlanta star finally shouts “Everything!”; which allows Wayans to coolly scale back to an icy calm, knowing he’s won.

Putting together the picture's title with that gigantic symbol on the gridiron during Him's teaser title card, we might be able to get away with omitting "practically" from the equation entirely. That's right: I'm saying that Marlon Wayans could either be a servant of, if not the Devil himself in Him.

Unless the gigantic heartagram, the Faustian nature of the central pitch, and the title potentially standing for "His Infernal Majesty" - similar to the Swedish rock band of the same name - are just red herrings. Maybe it's just the cultural diet of some of the best horror movies ever talking here. Taking that promise, and crossing it with a cultural examination of college football that feels like Get Out meets Ballers, is certainly a way to get my attention.

And with all of our eyes on the screen at this moment, let’s start counting the days until Him makes its theatrical debut, on September 19th - just in time for football season! As for those of you who thought this was Jordan Peele's upcoming 2026 movie, you can find information on that still mysterious project elsewhere.