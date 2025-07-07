Steve Harvey Has Noticeably Upped His Fashion Game, And His Sweet Post About Wife Marjorie Being The ‘Catalyst’ Has Me In My Feels

As part of your 2025 TV schedule , Family Feud host Steve Harvey has always used his game show platform to show off his stylish suits. But when he attended an AMIRI runway show on June 26th, this involved pulling all of the stops. The American comedian has noticeably upped his style for the new fashion event, and his sweet post about his wife being the “catalyst” has me in my feels.

In Steve Harvey’s Instagram video , we see the television host clearly upped his fashion game as he got ready for the AMIRI Spring-Summer 2026 Runway Show. He was wearing a black AMIRI suit with bedazzled flower jewels spread throughout the material.

The Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man author truly looked like Hollywood royalty. But I’m not the only one impressed with Harvey’s new runway look. Social media users were quick to send praises to the former Miss Universe host about his eye-popping new suit:

I think it’s safe to say the A-list celebrity has taken his signature fashions to a whole new level. Steve Harvey’s one request to his stylist, Elly Karamoh, was to incorporate colors into his wardrobe. This is all the more reason why you see the former Little Big Shots host wearing a variety of colorful, well-fitting attire like his Riddler-like green suit ,

The Daytime Emmy winner’s AMIRI attire, introduced by his stylist, may be a black suit. Still, the white bedazzled jewels spread throughout brought personality into the runway show attire, representing class and confidence with elegant flair.

Walking the AMIRI runway next to Steve Harvey was none other than his wife Marjorie Harvey, beautifully wearing a burnt orange satin dress. In AMIRI’s Instagram ad, hearing the 14-time NAACP Image Award winner calling his wife his “catalyst” gave me lots of feel-good emotions:

And she’s always loved fashion, but Marjorie has been the catalyst for all of the changes I’ve made. [...] I can’t walk next to her. And look like I was looking, you know? Pretty much my wife jumped it off.

I’m completely gushing at Steve Harvey’s kind words towards his wife. The love letter he wrote to her for their 15th wedding anniversary had him saying the fashionista “changed my life” with a firm belief she’d stick with him through anything.

I personally believe Marjorie Harvey will stick with her husband through many of his fashion dos and don’ts. In his 2021 interview with GQ , Steve Harvey admitted his wife told him she was tired of him wearing his signature big suits.

Therefore, the Lady Loves Couture blogger made sure to keep her husband’s styling choices in check. In fact, she’s the one who introduced the West Virginia native’s stylist in the first place.

Steve Harvey may have already been a man of bold fashion statements. But seeing him in that AMIRI suit at the designer’s 2026 Runway Show felt like watching his style reach a new level of sophistication. Fortunately, he had a supportive wife there to make sure her husband kept raising the fashion bar as they walked together arm in arm.