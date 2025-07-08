One Major Reason I Think 90 Day: Hunt For Love Is A Bad Spinoff For Tiffany Franco To Have Joined

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day: Hunt For Love episode, "The Boy Who Didn't Know What Bi Meant." Stream it with a Max subscription and read at your own risk!

The end of the latest 90 Day: Hunt For Love episode hit on the ambulance drama yet again, but since we know who gets taken to the hospital, I was more focused on Tiffany Franco. The single mom is one of many 90 Day cast members hoping to find love at the Mexico resort, but I'm growing increasingly confident that she's going to leave this show without any prospects.

Unlike other peers like Rob Warne, who keep sabotaging themselves with unresolved issues from past relationships, I don't think it's Tiffany's fault that she could strike out at the resort. I think it's more about what this spinoff is about, and how Tiffany might've been a miscast by the producers considering what she's looking for in a relationship.

Most Of The Singles Showed Up To Find A Lover, Tiffany Is Looking For A Family Man

Following her split with husband Ronald Smith, Tiffany has frequently been on 90 Day in hopes of finding a new husband and father figure to her two children. It hasn't been easy, and that hasn't been more evident than in Hunt For Love, which has seen her hit with some brutal, but refreshing honesty from her suitors.

More On 90 Day: Hunt For Love (Image credit: TLC) 90 Day: Hunt For Love Really Set Tim Up For Failure, And I'm Finding It Hard To Watch

Don't get me wrong, it's nice these men are being straight up and telling Tiffany they're not interested in dating someone with children, even if it is frustrating for her to hear. She's looking for someone who is ready to be a family man, and ultimately won't have success in these relationships if they're not ready for that role.

Unfortunately, it seems like 90 Day: Hunt For Love wasn't constructed to feature that kind of single at the resort. It feels like the vibes are much less serious here, with more emphasis put on casual hookups and potential drama vying for each woman's attention. It's good for Tiffany if she was just looking for a free vacation and a quick paycheck for another TV appearance, but not so great for her actual quest for a real partner.

Tiffany Might Have Better Luck On 90 Day: The Single Life

While she's not the only cast member who was part of the club of 90 Day couples who split, she is the only one in this alumni group who has children in the mix as well. It's not illogical for her to try and find someone who could one day be a father to her children, but as I mentioned previously, I'm not sure 90 Day: Hunt For Love was set up to be that type of show.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I think she would've been better off on 90 Day: The Single Life, and searching on her own for a soulmate rather than being coupled up with a bunch of randoms likely cast for other reasons than being compatible with the 90 Day cast. I'm rooting for her to find happiness, especially as the cast member who set the record straight on the show being scripted.

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

Get all the 90 Day Fiancé content you can handle with a Max subscription. Pay $9.99 a month for its With Ads plan, and with three tiers available, you can customize your experience. You can also prepay for a year and save up to 20%.

90 Day: Hunt For Love airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I haven't been able to find any word on whether Tiffany ended the show with a new boyfriend, so I'm just as invested as everyone else in seeing how this journey ends for her.