Are The Bad Boys For Life Directors Really Doing Beverly Hills Cop 4 As Well?

Bilall Fallah: Well, if we had to choose between both of them, that would be a very difficult choice. Luckily, Jerry Bruckheimer is producing both of the movies. So, he should have to choose.

Adil El Arbi: We love Mike and Marcus. We love all the characters. So we are ready to make Bad Boys 4. At the same time, we are also like gigantic fans of Beverly Hills Cop and Eddie Murphy, of course. So it's a… it's a dilemma. We gotta make both.