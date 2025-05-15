Naked Gun Co-Creator Shares Thoughts On Liam Neeson's Reboot, And Explains Why He Turned Down A Producer Credit

The new Naked Gun reboot/legacy-quel/all you can eat buffet has been a long time in the making, with Liam Neeson preparing to follow in Leslie Nielsen’s footsteps on the 2025 movie schedule . However, this wasn’t the first concept created that tried to revive Paramount’s classic comedy brand. That led to co-creator David Zucker revealing more about what he and some original team collaborators had in mind, and why the difference led to him turning down a producing credit on the upcoming comedy.

David Zucker Turned Down A Naked Gun Producer Credit Over The Script Alone

David Zucker’s feelings on The Naked Gun have been reported twice this month by THR . In a May 7th collection of various news hits, the man who helped give life to Police Squad, the TV series basis for these movies, addressed how he was approached to lend his name to the upcoming comedy as a producer. Zucker shared these specific thoughts that led him to decline:

I read the script, and I politely told them I wasn’t going to put my name on it. They wanted nothing from me except my name. They assume I’m old and using a walker and I can’t do it anymore. I guess talent leaves after age 40 in Hollywood.

While this entire statement is up for interpretation, one can’t escape the possibility of other legacy-quels using that very strategy for branding.

At the same time, Liam Neeson’s reverence for Leslie Nielsen and his work has been readily apparent throughout the road leading up to this project. I wouldn’t be surprised to find out that even after having the film in the can, Neeson is still revisiting Airplane! and other Nielsen-starring laugh riots, in celebration.

That, in turn, suggests that director Akiva Schaffer and producer Seth MacFarlane also share that intense love for this trilogy of films. Why else would they hire an actor so enamored with them? It’s a question that still plays after watching the first Naked Gun trailer , while at the same time inviting David Zucker to provide another reason he’s not in love with this revamp.

Here’s what Zucker had to say, in his “MasterCrash” interview with THR :

Everybody thinks that they can do it, do spoof, [but] it’s really, really specific.

As you’d expect, that title refers to a series that David Zucker has on the books, which solely teaches the rules of parody. Debuting in July, I’m really hoping that the next point of order is the example he used in his teachings, as this third of the brain trust known as “ZAZ” revealed the original pitch he and his collaborators had in mind: Naked: Impossible!

The More I Read About Naked: Impossible, The More I Want To See Naked: Impossible

As if to offer a further bit of cheek to oppose Paramount Pictures, David Zucker went on the record to talk about how a Mission: Impossible-style spoof was in the works. With this draft seeking “a 30-something ‘Andy Samberg type’” as Frank Drebin Jr., his profession would have been more in line with Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt.

Laying down some further parody wisdom in THR’s previously cited May 7th rundown, the Top Secret! co-director shared these additional notes on the rationale behind this prospect:

We didn’t even want to do it in a police station. They don’t make cop movies anymore. When you do parody, you’ve got to spoof something current. . . . It was also an old idea to use an old guy.

This is a tough dance to master as a fan of both The Naked Gun and the Mission: Impossible movies . Sure, it’s easy to side with one idea over the other, but they do both have their respective merits. Although I fear people might have been a bit confused with Frank Jr.’s venture into spydom, as Leslie Nielsen’s 1998 spoof picture Wrongfully Accused had nothing to do with Frank Drebin, but did lampoon Tom Cruise’s CIA vault break-in from the 1996 original.

Perhaps this move was for the best, but audiences will be able to judge for themselves soon enough. The Naked Gun (*the new version) hits theaters on August 1st, offering a potential comedy break that’ll follow the potentially mind-blowing blockbusters of 2025’s summer season.