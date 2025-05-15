Naked Gun Co-Creator Shares Thoughts On Liam Neeson's Reboot, And Explains Why He Turned Down A Producer Credit
Wait… tell me more about Naked: Impossible!
The new Naked Gun reboot/legacy-quel/all you can eat buffet has been a long time in the making, with Liam Neeson preparing to follow in Leslie Nielsen’s footsteps on the 2025 movie schedule. However, this wasn’t the first concept created that tried to revive Paramount’s classic comedy brand. That led to co-creator David Zucker revealing more about what he and some original team collaborators had in mind, and why the difference led to him turning down a producing credit on the upcoming comedy.
David Zucker Turned Down A Naked Gun Producer Credit Over The Script Alone
David Zucker’s feelings on The Naked Gun have been reported twice this month by THR. In a May 7th collection of various news hits, the man who helped give life to Police Squad, the TV series basis for these movies, addressed how he was approached to lend his name to the upcoming comedy as a producer. Zucker shared these specific thoughts that led him to decline:
While this entire statement is up for interpretation, one can’t escape the possibility of other legacy-quels using that very strategy for branding.
At the same time, Liam Neeson’s reverence for Leslie Nielsen and his work has been readily apparent throughout the road leading up to this project. I wouldn’t be surprised to find out that even after having the film in the can, Neeson is still revisiting Airplane! and other Nielsen-starring laugh riots, in celebration.
That, in turn, suggests that director Akiva Schaffer and producer Seth MacFarlane also share that intense love for this trilogy of films. Why else would they hire an actor so enamored with them? It’s a question that still plays after watching the first Naked Gun trailer, while at the same time inviting David Zucker to provide another reason he’s not in love with this revamp.
Here’s what Zucker had to say, in his “MasterCrash” interview with THR:
As you’d expect, that title refers to a series that David Zucker has on the books, which solely teaches the rules of parody. Debuting in July, I’m really hoping that the next point of order is the example he used in his teachings, as this third of the brain trust known as “ZAZ” revealed the original pitch he and his collaborators had in mind: Naked: Impossible!
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
The More I Read About Naked: Impossible, The More I Want To See Naked: Impossible
As if to offer a further bit of cheek to oppose Paramount Pictures, David Zucker went on the record to talk about how a Mission: Impossible-style spoof was in the works. With this draft seeking “a 30-something ‘Andy Samberg type’” as Frank Drebin Jr., his profession would have been more in line with Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt.
Laying down some further parody wisdom in THR’s previously cited May 7th rundown, the Top Secret! co-director shared these additional notes on the rationale behind this prospect:
This is a tough dance to master as a fan of both The Naked Gun and the Mission: Impossible movies. Sure, it’s easy to side with one idea over the other, but they do both have their respective merits. Although I fear people might have been a bit confused with Frank Jr.’s venture into spydom, as Leslie Nielsen’s 1998 spoof picture Wrongfully Accused had nothing to do with Frank Drebin, but did lampoon Tom Cruise’s CIA vault break-in from the 1996 original.
Perhaps this move was for the best, but audiences will be able to judge for themselves soon enough. The Naked Gun (*the new version) hits theaters on August 1st, offering a potential comedy break that’ll follow the potentially mind-blowing blockbusters of 2025’s summer season.
Mike Reyes is the Senior Movie Contributor at CinemaBlend, though that title’s more of a guideline really. Passionate about entertainment since grade school, the movies have always held a special place in his life, which explains his current occupation. Mike graduated from Drew University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science, but swore off of running for public office a long time ago. Mike's expertise ranges from James Bond to everything Alita, making for a brilliantly eclectic resume. He fights for the user.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.