The Miami Vice Reboot Already Has One Thing Going For It With Top Gun: Maverick's Director, But Another Name Has Me Even More Excited

Features
By published

I can feel it in the air tonight...

Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas on Miami Vice
(Image credit: NBC)

It has been more than 40 years since Miami Vice arrived on the scene and introduced audiences to Don Johnson’s James Crockett and Philip Michael Thomas’ Ricard Tubbs, two of the coolest characters in TV history. The series, which Michael Mann previously remade as a gritty and stripped-down 2006 movie, is about to get the big-screen treatment once again with Top Gun: Maverick’s Joseph Kosinski, and I’m stoked to say the least.

Though I can’t wait to see what Kosinski, who is also working on the soon-to-be-released F1 starring Brad Pitt, has in store for the property, I have to admit I’m even more excited about what the adaptation’s screenwriter is bringing to the table. Yeah, I’m talking about Dan Gilroy, who made his directorial debut with the incredible psychological thriller, Nightcrawler. Let me explain…

Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Joseph Kosinski's Work On Top Gun: Maverick Felt Like A Throwback And Reinvention, And I Think He Can Do The Same Here

Though Top Gun: Maverick wasn’t Joseph Kosinski’s first rodeo, it felt like the director reached new heights when he teamed up with Tom Cruise and mega-producer Jerry Bruckheimer for the long-awaited sequel back in 2022. The movie, which felt like both a continuation of the Top Gun franchise but also something new and fresh, showed that the Tron: Legacy and Oblivion filmmaker could honor the past while also looking forward for a major franchise, and I think he can do the same thing with Miami Vice.

You don’t want something too gritty, while at the same time you want to avoid overcorrecting from the dark tone of the 2006 Michael Mann movie, which is going to be no easy task for Kosinski, the rest of the creative team, and the actors who are eventually hired to play two of the most iconic TV detectives of all time.

A white Ferrari from the hood looking back, with two people standing behind it.

(Image credit: NBC)

Kosinski Has Also Shown He's Great With Balancing Action And Character Development, Which Will Be Crucial Here

Throughout his career, Kosinski has shown that he can find the perfect balance between action and character development without sacrificing one for the other, and I think that’ll be crucial in something like Miami Vice. Outside of the original show’s flashy title sequence and all of those wild guest cameos, the series also had a lot of substance to it (especially in that legendary pilot). So, the perfect amount of focus on those various elements that made the drama so great in the first place will be key in the remake.

Not to keep going back to Maverick, but the movie commonly referred to as the blockbuster that saved Hollywood’s ass, best captures Kosinski’s ability to find that balance between action and character development. Whether it was Tom Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, Miles Teller’s Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, Glen Powell’s Jake “Hangman” Seresin, or smaller characters in the movie, I cared about them all, even when they weren’t pulling off dangerous maneuvers in intense dogfights. You can’t teach that!

Philip Michael Thomas and Don Johnson on Miami Vice

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

But At The Same Time, I'm Even More Excited That Dan Gilroy Is Taking A Spin At The Miami Vice Script

Though I’m stoked to see what Kosinski has in store for this film, the news that got me even more excited was a Deadline report about Dan Gilroy working on the script. According to the report, Gilroy is retooling a first draft by Eric Warren Singer (The International, American Hustle, Top Gun: Maverick), so it’ll be interesting to see how the guy behind movies like Nightcrawler and Velvet Buzzsaw reworks the basic premise of the show-turned-movie.

I’m really eager to see how the combination of those two styles (even more so with Kosinski behind the camera) looks, as it could be perfect for something like this. I’m sure it’ll still have more grit than the iconic ‘80s series on which it’s based, but I don’t think it’ll lose any of that flash or excitement that made the show so much fun to watch. Nothing has been revealed about the Miami Vice plot at this point, but Gilroy’s track record has me incredibly optimistic for what’s to come from this upcoming project.

Riz Ahmed and Jake Gyllenhaal in Nightcrawler

(Image credit: Open Road Films)

I Honestly Cannot Wait To See How Gilroy Tackles The Seedier Side Of Miami

Back in 2014, Gilroy gave us one of the best movies about Los Angeles with his intense and utterly terrifying Nightcrawler. Starring Jake Gyllenhaal as a freelance videographer who starts taking his job way too seriously with an ambitious yet sociopathic mindset, the movie delved into the darker side of the City of Angels and its local news industry. Unrelenting, fast-paced, and entertaining as all hell, this deeply unnerving crime thriller is in a league of its own.

I cannot wait to see how Gilroy’s Miami Vice script tackles the seedier side of South Florida, both in Miami proper and the surrounding areas. When the sun goes down and those neon lights come on, what does his version of Miami look like? What kind of nefarious characters hide in the shadows (and in plain view)? These are some of the questions I keep asking myself, and I can’t wait to see how Gilroy answers them.

Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas on Miami Vice

(Image credit: NBC)

I Feel Like We're Getting The Best Of Both Worlds With This Pairing

Honestly, I feel like with Kosinski’s directorial style and Gilroy’s knack for storytelling and making unsavory characters into must-see attractions, we’re about to get the best of both worlds. I mentioned how balance is key multiple times throughout this piece, and that again applies here. These two can help balance one another’s distinct styles, creating a movie that both pays homage to the show while also trying something new in the process.

I don’t know when this movie is coming out, as THR has reported that Kosinski is working on a UFO movie for Apple after his F1 lands on the 2025 movie schedule, so we’ll have to wait and see. However, with these two major players behind the scenes, I wouldn’t be surprised if we get a major rollout with some big A-list talent playing Crockett and Tubbs.

Philip Sledge
Philip Sledge
Content Writer

Philip grew up in Louisiana (not New Orleans) before moving to St. Louis after graduating from Louisiana State University-Shreveport. When he's not writing about movies or television, Philip can be found being chased by his three kids, telling his dogs to stop barking at the mailman, or chatting about professional wrestling to his wife. Writing gigs with school newspapers, multiple daily newspapers, and other varied job experiences led him to this point where he actually gets to write about movies, shows, wrestling, and documentaries (which is a huge win in his eyes). If the stars properly align, he will talk about For Love Of The Game being the best baseball movie of all time.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies

Thunderbolts* Wins The Weekend Box Office, But Sinners Remains An Absolute Powerhouse

Jamie Lee Curtis Just Showed Off What It's Like To See Sinners In 70mm IMAX, And I've Never Wanted Michael B. Jordan's Head To Be So Large In My Life

Turns Out, Blake Lively’s Loving All Those People Calling Another Simple Favor ‘Insane’
See more latest
Most Popular
Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Bob (Lewis Pullman), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and John Walker (Wyatt Russell) lean from a wall in Thunderbolts*
Thunderbolts* Wins The Weekend Box Office, But Sinners Remains An Absolute Powerhouse
Ben Glenroy dressing room in Only Murders in the Building Season 3
Paul Rudd Did A Play Where An Audience Member Died, But That's Not Even The Craziest Story From His Theatre Days
Tom Hardy in Havoc
There Are Some Brutal Kills In Tom Hardy's Havoc, But One Had My Wife And Me Gasping (And Laughing) In Disgust
Neil McCauley in Heat
I Recently Realized Heat's Best Scene Isn't The One Everyone Talks About
Tiffani Thiessen and Mark-Paul Gosselaar in Saved by the Bell
32 Times When Zack Morris And The Gang Did The Right Thing
A group of soldiers standing in full gear with weapons.
I'm Still Thinking About Alex Garland's Warfare Three Weeks Later. A Few Things Really Stuck With Me
Tommy and Maria holding city council meeting in The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 3
After All The Last Of Us' Joel Turmoil, I'm Really Appreciating The Jackson Community For Two Key Reasons
Michael B Jordan holds his suit jacket as he smiles proudly in Sinners.
It's Not Often That I Slot New Entries Into My Top Five Favorite Movies Of All Time, But Sinners Is That Rare Exception. Here's Why.
The Thunderbolts* team looks up in shock from a wrecked city street.
I Had MCU Fatigue, But I'm Excited Again - Thank You, Thunderbolts*
Bode and Manny putting out a fire in Fire Country.
Fire Country Season 3 Ended With Cliffhangers And Some Major Exits. Now, I Have A Bunch Of Questions About Season 4