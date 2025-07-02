Keith Urban Was Asked About Nicole Kidman’s Steamy Sex Scenes With Zac Efron And More. It Didn’t Go Well

When it comes to actors having to be intimate with co-stars on-screen, It’s only natural that their spouses’ reactions would vary. Some understand that it’s part of the job, like Adam Sandler’s wife, who asked that he give Jennifer Aniston a “good time” when they kissed in Murder Mystery 2. Candace Cameron Bure’s husband, meanwhile, doesn’t like to watch her kiss scenes. It seems country singer Keith Urban may fall into that latter category, because he recently got asked about Nicole Kidman’s steamy sex scenes, and it did not end well.

Nicole Kidman is no stranger to a sex scene. In her decades as an actress, she’s played a number of characters who experience intimacy in different ways — including Holland on the 2025 movie calendar and steamy scenes in last year’s psychological thriller Babygirl and the age-gap romance A Family Affair with Zac Efron. But that doesn’t mean her husband wants to talk about it.

Keith Urban called into the radio show “Hayley & Max in the Morning,” Page Six reports, where host Max Burford said he wanted to ask a “deeply personal question,” and proceeded to inquire:

What does Keith Urban think when he sees his beautiful wife with beautiful younger men like Zac Efron having these beautiful love scenes on TV?

So how did the former American Idol judge respond? He literally exited the chat. A producer informed Max Burford and co-host Hayley Pearson that Keith Urban had “disconnected from Zoom.” He continued:

I think his team hung up on us because they didn’t want us to ask that question.

Oops.

Now, we don’t know exactly what went down here. Did Keith Urban end the call, or did his team make a pre-emptive move to avoid an uncomfortable subject? Was there a power outage? A sun spot? Somebody forgot to pay the Internet bill?

While it does sound like the quick exit was intentional, an insider told People that Urban did not end the call.

However, this might give a little more context to Nicole Kidman’s response to possibly working with Keith Urban on a show someday. When asked if that was something that interested the couple, the Oscar winner was quick to shut it down, saying that being “together in life” was enough for them.

It’ll be interesting to see if we hear more about the dropped call in coming days, but if Nicole Kidman’s husband is uncomfortable talking about her sex scenes, can anybody really blame him? We’re talking about a shirtless Zac Efron in a movie whose original title was Motherf------.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Not to mention, A Family Affair was nothing compared to Babygirl, where Nicole Kidman said she still blushes over her portrayal of different kinds of orgasms. There was an intimacy coordinator on Babygirl’s set, but the actress still said she got burned out and had to take a step back at one point because she didn’t “want to orgasm anymore.”

(Image credit: A24)

And you mean Keith Urban didn’t want to talk about that? Shocking.

If you want to see what all the fuss is about, you can check out A Family Affair with a Netflix subscription, while Babygirl is available to stream with a Max subscription.