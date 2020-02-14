Joaquin Phoenix: 6 Facts You Might Not Know About The Oscar Winning Actor

According to Phoenix, Cash was a big fan of Gladiator. Cash pulled him aside to tell him as much, and that he particularly liked when Phoenix's Commodus taunted Maximus in the arena. Phoenix then said Cash recited the line back from memory to him, which included the crucifixion of Maximus' child and the rape of his wife. It sounded like it was a truly bizarre experience, and based on Phoenix's reaction when he told the story, it may be one that he never forgets.