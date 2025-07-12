Pedro Pascal Was Dubbed The Fourth Hottest Man Ever, And His Reaction To That News Was Fantastic
The internet's daddy is officially the fourth hottest man ever.
A great deal has been made about Pedro Pascal and his status as the internet’s “daddy.” This isn’t just because he tends to play father figures in shows like The Mandalorian and The Last of Us. It’s also because a lot of folks on social media agree that the actor is super hot. A recent poll spelled things out even more clearly, naming Pascal the fourth hottest man ever, and, of course, he had a fantastic reaction.
To be clear, the poll, published in Harper’s Bazaar, doesn’t simply name Pedro Pascal the fourth hottest man in Hollywood today. He's the fourth hottest man of all time. Metro Entertainment caught up with Pascal on the current Fantastic Four: First Steps press tour and informed him of the honor. At first, he seemed a little upset that he was only ranked fourth until he learned the top spot belonged to James Dean. The Eddington actor said…
Yeah, it’s sort of hard to complain that you’re only the fourth hottest guy ever when you’re competing with the likes of James Dean. Dean's impact on Hollywood and his sex symbol status have no parallel. The other two names on the list ahead of Pedro Pascal are Tupac Shakur and Lenny Kravitz at two and three, respectively. Maybe if Pascal spent more time with his shirt off, he would have ranked higher on the list.
Meanwhile, The Last of Us star is ahead of the likes of generational heartthrobs Harrison Ford and Marlon Brando, so he’s in a pretty impressive position.
Pascal has become one of the hottest actors of the moment, in every sense of the term hot. His profile is one of the highest around after starring in multiple major franchise projects. Even when Pascal shows up in commercials, people go nuts. Outside of his physical attractiveness, he also has a reputation for just being a really nice guy, which only boosts his "daddy" status. Being nice is incredibly sexy.
Of course, it’s possible that a little something more went into how these rankings were determined. It’s suggested to Pascal by Metro that his placement at number four, clearly the most fantastic number, was no coincidence. The actor then jokes about the possible reason for his spot on the list, saying…
It’s certainly an interesting coincidence that Pedro Pascal is ranked number four, while he’s out promoting the upcoming Fantastic Four: First Steps.
One expects that after the movie comes out on July 25, Pascal may even see his fan base increase. Between that and maybe making a movie with a "one" in the title, maybe he'll fare better on a future list. The internet’s daddy isn’t going anywhere.
