Pixar Created An Insane Number Of Magic Spells For Onward That We Won't Even See

Still, it seems unlikely that something in the neighborhood of 90 different spells were created for scenes that ended up not being completed. Some may have been made just as part of giving the world some added flavor. Although, not all the spells that we won't see are going to be entirely ignored. Recently, Pixar released Quests of Yore an actual hardcover version of the fictional role-playing-game book featured in Onward. While an RPG like Dungeons & Dragons deals with a fictional world for us, Quests of Yore is more of a historic game, since magic once existed there.