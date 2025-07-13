How Hailey Bieber Allegedly Impacted Justin Bieber’s Latest Album

In a surprise drop on July 11, Justin Bieber released his first studio album since 2021. The “Intentions” pop star and his wife, model and entrepreneur, Hailey Bieber, have reportedly been through a lot of ups and downs over the past couple years. They've welcomed their child and cut ties from Scooter Braun. On top of that, there have been various rumors about the Biebers' marriage, all of which is reflected on Justin's seventh studio album, Swag. Now, an insider is spilling on how Hailey allegedly impacted her husband’s latest album.

Most of the news surrounding the Biebers lately has pertained to the aforementioned rocky relationship rumors, with many claiming that Hailey has been frustrated with her partner. Those claims have been swirling around for the better part of a year now, through the birth of their son, Jack Blues, as well. With the surprise release of Swag, an inside source reportedly set the record straight with People on Hailey's involvement:

Hailey was by Justin's side for the whole creation of the album. Everyone knows Justin as a star and a performer. They now get to know the artist that Hailey has known all these years.

Justin Bieber stands on business in more ways than one with Swag. I mean that literally, as he samples his viral paparazzi interaction on more than one track (“BUTTERFLIES” and “STANDING ON BUSINESS”). He even used his own words from the video as promotional content:

In regards to his wife, certainly several tracks on the album could be about Hailey Bieber, but the song “WALKING AWAY” in particular seems to address their relationship struggles, specifically the rumors about divorce, with lyrics like the following:

You were my diamond, gave you a ring I made you a promise, I told you I’d change It’s just human nature, these growing pains And, baby, I ain’t walkin’ away WALKING AWAY by Justin Bieber

It’s an incredibly raw and honest song but, as for whether it'll put an end to those intense rumors about the Biebers, that remains to be seen. According to People's inside source, though, these lyrics invite more speculation into the couple’s personal life, as the Justice creator’s wife allegedly stood by his creative decisions:

Hailey supported Justin to follow his artistic instincts. She helped him to trust himself and do what Justin knew he wanted to do as an artist.

The source claims that this new album is allegedly the first time the “Ghost” singer has ever had complete creative freedom with his music and artistry. Additionally, the insider insinuates that this album marks a new era for the seasoned pop star, after dropping his manager of over a decade, Scooter Braun, amid claims of financial issues and following the arrest of Bieber’s former friend, Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Objectively, Justin Bieber's latest album gives the impression that fans are getting to hear his side of everything, after months of chaotic and vague Instagram posts. If you don’t listen for that reason, it’s at least worth it to experience the Drew House founder’s signature pop R&B sound, along with collabs from Dijon to Sexxy Red to Druski.

Between an album that Rolling Stone calls “genuinely pretty great” and the “most creative and wide-ranging music of his life,” and a stunning Rhode summer drop, there’s no denying that Hailey and Justin Bieber are a power couple. Fans can listen to Swag for themselves by streaming it on digital platforms.