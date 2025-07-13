How Hailey Bieber Allegedly Impacted Justin Bieber’s Latest Album
The Biebers are apparently standing on business together.
In a surprise drop on July 11, Justin Bieber released his first studio album since 2021. The “Intentions” pop star and his wife, model and entrepreneur, Hailey Bieber, have reportedly been through a lot of ups and downs over the past couple years. They've welcomed their child and cut ties from Scooter Braun. On top of that, there have been various rumors about the Biebers' marriage, all of which is reflected on Justin's seventh studio album, Swag. Now, an insider is spilling on how Hailey allegedly impacted her husband’s latest album.
Most of the news surrounding the Biebers lately has pertained to the aforementioned rocky relationship rumors, with many claiming that Hailey has been frustrated with her partner. Those claims have been swirling around for the better part of a year now, through the birth of their son, Jack Blues, as well. With the surprise release of Swag, an inside source reportedly set the record straight with People on Hailey's involvement:
Justin Bieber stands on business in more ways than one with Swag. I mean that literally, as he samples his viral paparazzi interaction on more than one track (“BUTTERFLIES” and “STANDING ON BUSINESS”). He even used his own words from the video as promotional content:
A post shared by Justin Bieber (@lilbieber)
A photo posted by on
In regards to his wife, certainly several tracks on the album could be about Hailey Bieber, but the song “WALKING AWAY” in particular seems to address their relationship struggles, specifically the rumors about divorce, with lyrics like the following:
It’s an incredibly raw and honest song but, as for whether it'll put an end to those intense rumors about the Biebers, that remains to be seen. According to People's inside source, though, these lyrics invite more speculation into the couple’s personal life, as the Justice creator’s wife allegedly stood by his creative decisions:
The source claims that this new album is allegedly the first time the “Ghost” singer has ever had complete creative freedom with his music and artistry. Additionally, the insider insinuates that this album marks a new era for the seasoned pop star, after dropping his manager of over a decade, Scooter Braun, amid claims of financial issues and following the arrest of Bieber’s former friend, Sean “Diddy” Combs.
Objectively, Justin Bieber's latest album gives the impression that fans are getting to hear his side of everything, after months of chaotic and vague Instagram posts. If you don’t listen for that reason, it’s at least worth it to experience the Drew House founder’s signature pop R&B sound, along with collabs from Dijon to Sexxy Red to Druski.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Between an album that Rolling Stone calls “genuinely pretty great” and the “most creative and wide-ranging music of his life,” and a stunning Rhode summer drop, there’s no denying that Hailey and Justin Bieber are a power couple. Fans can listen to Swag for themselves by streaming it on digital platforms.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.