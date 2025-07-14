Everybody Likes To Call Rocky V The Worst Rocky Movie, But Is It Really That Bad?

Listen, if you’re a fan of the Rocky series, then I don’t even have to tell you what people think about Rocky V – WORST. ROCKY MOVIE. EVER!

In fact, when we ranked the Rocky films , we put it dead last, and I don’t think anybody was surprised. Rocky V is unanimously considered the worst movie in the franchise.

That said, one of my colleagues from work (I’m a teacher outside of writing for this website) told me that he’s been watching the Rocky movies lately, and that he especially liked Rocky V. My eyes widened when he said this: “Rocky V?” I exclaimed. “But that’s the worst one!” However, he assured me that it wasn’t as bad as I remembered it being. Well, as somebody who always likes giving something a second chance, I decided to give it a rewatch. So, upon another viewing, is Rocky V really that bad?

(Image credit: United Artists)

No, Actually. In Fact, There Are Things About It That I Genuinely Like

Okay, so this was actually surprising to me, since upon a rewatch, Rocky V isn’t nearly as bad as I remember it being. In fact, it starts off really strong. We see clips of Rocky IV, with Rocky taking a beating (And giving a beating back!) to Ivan Drago. That’s cool. However, the potent part is that after this, we see Rocky mumbling to Adrian, and afraid because his hands won’t stop shaking.

Now, let me tell you. I like Stallone, but I’ve never really considered him a great actor. I find his movies enjoyable, sure, (Like, I have a soft spot for Judge Dredd), but I rarely think he does a good job when it comes to acting. However, there are glimmers of his talent here or there throughout his career.

For instance, he was great in the first Rocky, and excellent in Creed, both of which saw him nominated for acting awards. There’s also that excellent scene in First Blood where he breaks down in tears over how people spat at him when he returned from Vietnam and called him a “baby killer.”

Well, when Rocky’s terrified about his hands at the beginning of Rocky V, I think that’s another example of how good Stallone can be as an actor. Unfortunately, this is the only scene in the entire film where his acting is superb, but beggars can’t be choosers.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I also like Adrian’s role in the film, and how she's trying to prevent her husband from fighting anymore after the doctors’ diagnosis that it might kill him. It raises the stakes and genuinely makes you worried for his health. There’s also the father-son relationship, where Stallone and his actual son, Sage (who unfortunately passed away afterward), have a contentious relationship after Rocky starts bonding more with Tommy Gunn. George Washington Duke as the Don King stand in is also quite enjoyable. So, Rocky V is actually pretty good, right? Well…

(Image credit: United Artists)

That Said, Is It The Worst Rocky Movie?

I've decided that Rocky V is not a complete failure (I also like that Rocky is starting from the bottom again). However, the parts don't add up to the whole, as a lot of the “good” portions end up being pretty bad by the end.

Let me start off by talking about this movie’s biggest problem. The fight at the end is terrible, and it makes no sense! Now, one of the most important things about any Rocky movie is the build up, as he needs to be the underdog, only to rise up (usually in a training montage) before the main event. Throughout the franchise, almost all of the montages have been great, but I often wonder whether Rocky III or Rocky IV has the best one in the series.

Well, guess what? There IS no training montage in Rocky V. At least, not for him. Instead, we see Tommy Gunn win fight after fight, so in a lot of ways, this is more Gunn's movie than Rocky's. Plus, when our hero DOES fight, it's not even in the ring. It's in “the streets.” This could be okay, but it totally diminishes the idea of him potentially dying if he gets into another battle. And, to make matters worse, Adrian is there DURING THE FIGHT and doesn't even cry “Stop! You’ll kill him!” when Gunn starts whooping his ass.

That's not all. Everything in this film just seems to get wrapped up too easily. Paulie essentially loses Rocky's entire fortune, and they're all just cool with it? Adrian should be holding a grudge for the entire movie, but they kind of just accept it, and rather quickly. Rocky and his son, Robert, grow apart when his father spends more time with Tommy, but then they reconcile in like, a few minutes toward the end.

The whole movie is like this. Everything good about it falls apart by the conclusion, and even though almost every Rocky movie has its flaws, none are as prominent as they are in this movie. So, yes, I objectively think Rocky V is the “worst” Rocky movie. That said…

(Image credit: United Artists)

I Still Somehow Like It Better Than Rocky Balboa

Look, I know I'm pretty much the only person who feels this way (we even gave the movie a healthy three and a half stars in our review ), but I've never liked the sixth movie, Rocky Balboa.

I know that it’s “better” than Rocky V (“better,” as in, more competently made), but subjectively, I just find it less interesting. In many ways, Rocky Balboa just takes a lot less risks. Yeah, Adrian is dead by then, but it happened off screen.

And yes, Rocky is older, but he also looks bigger than ever. The worst possibility is that he loses to Mason “The Line” Dixon. It’s not like he can potentially DIE or be paralyzed for life like in V.

About Dixon, played by real life boxer, Antonio Tarver. Unlike Tommy Morrison – who was another real-life boxer –no disrespect to Tarver, but I didn’t buy that he could beat Rocky. I mean, I know Dixon DOES win in the end (which fits, since Rocky is used to losing ), but Stallone probably looked bigger than he ever had in his entire career in Balboa, so I couldn’t suspend my belief that he could lose to Dixon.

Overall, I know a lot of people love Rocky Balboa, but I’d rather watch Rocky V over it any day of the week. I know that’s weird, but it’s true.

(Image credit: United Artists)

I Also Like Tommy Gunn...As A Concept

Now, I really like Tommy Gunn…as an idea.

What I mean is, I really dig the concept of Rocky taking on a mentor role, which he would do again for the Creed movies. I also like the angle of the ring promoter being the true antagonist, as Gunn only goes to “the dark side” once George Washington Duke gets in his head.

However, like this whole movie, the execution is terrible.

We see Gunn obliterating his challengers, and when he denounces Rocky, the crowd turns on him, with Duke himself goading Gunn by saying that he will never be as good as Rocky. Then, when Gunn confronts Rocky and they fight outside, people start filming it to the point that it ends up on live TV? Like, what?

It's nonsensical story stuff like this that derails Gunn's whole character, and I really think it was a missed opportunity, because the character himself is one of Rocky's cooler opponents . Alas, like this whole film, they really dropped the ball with him.

(Image credit: United Artists)

In The End, Rocky V Is The Worst Rocky Movie, But I Do Think It Deserves A Rewatch If You Haven't Seen It In Awhile

So, yeah, Rocky V is the worst Rocky movie, and a lot of it stinks.

That said, I still think it deserves a rewatch. Because before my coworker told me to give it another shot, I was certain that it had no redeemable qualities whatsoever, but I now see some of its merits.

I also think it's important, canonically, to the series. Because just think. Stallone could have pretended it never existed and just did a soft-reboot with Balboa, but no. He is still in Philadelphia after the events of the fifth film, and now mourning Adrian.

We also see a continuation of the strained relationship Rocky has with his son, which directly comes from that movie. And, in a weird twist, the Paulie from V who made Rocky lose everything is a bit softer in Balboa.

The point I'm making is, if you love this franchise, then V acts as an important bridge between IV and Balboa.

So, watch it again. It's really not THAT bad. In fact, it's kind of good!