Why Does Elio Have An Eye Patch? I Asked The Pixar Animators, And I’m Living For Their Reasoning
Did you catch this detail?
When it comes to the 2025 movies coming out this summer, Pixar fans can look forward to a new original entry from the animation studio with the release of Elio. As we start counting down the days to see it in less than a month, we have to talk about what we learned about the feature that is following Inside Out 2’s massive commercial success when we were invited to Emeryville, California, to get to know the project at the very place it was crafted. Specifically, we need to discuss Elio and his already trademark eyepatch.
In Elio, we’ll follow an 11-year-old boy who’s gotten really into space and aliens following the untimely death of his parents. So much so, he actually longs to leave Earth and be abducted by them in hopes of living a less lonely existence. In the 20 minutes of footage I saw, I learned Elio has recently started living with his Aunt Olga (Zoe Saldaña) on a military base when he makes contact with real aliens and gets his wish.
If you look at the trailers closely, you may notice, like I did, that Elio has an eyepatch in some scenes and doesn’t in other ones. So when I sat down with the animation supervisors, I asked them why that is. Here’s what Jude Brownbill had to say:
What’s up with all the secrets about Elio’s eyepatch? Brownbill, who was also the animation supervisor for Soul, shared that it was actually a nice little thing for her department because it was one less eye to animate, and it makes the character more unique.
During our visit to Pixar, the studio showed us a chunk of the movie, but we saw pieces throughout the film rather than the first 20 minutes. That makes me think there’s something pertinent they want to keep hush-hush until general audiences see the film.
The first clip we watched was the very beginning of the movie, which churned out a lot of big emotions regarding Elio’s state of mind and relationship with his aunt following his parents’ death.
Elio and Olga are both having lunch at a space museum, but Elio is crouched on the floor of the booth, isolating himself from the world. He then wanders off to an exhibit where he first gets exposed to his love of space travel and the stars. He lies down on the floor quietly in awe as projections float around the walls, and that’s it. He’s in love.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
In the later scenes, I saw where Elio is up in space and hanging out in something called the Communiverse, which is a massive floating community in space full of leaders from different species of aliens. He’s got the eyepatch on, and I’m so intrigued. I bet it’s something silly like him hitting his eye on something while he’s abducted, but I guess we’ll have to wait.
Animation supervisor Travis Hathaway also said this about the topic in our interview:
I do wonder how much Elio will be like my favorite pirate movies, including the very underrated Disney movie Treasure Planet. We’ll have the mystery solved once the latest Pixar movie hits theaters on June 20. I hope it becomes one of the best Pixar movies, because I love the studio so much.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.